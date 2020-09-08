 Skip to main content
Never Forget Service held 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11

Attendants bowed their heads in respect at the 9/11 Never Forget Service held in 2016 at the Memorial Rose Garden.

 KIRA VERCRUYSSEN, Missoulian

Friday, Sept. 11, is the 18th annual Never Forget Service hosted by the United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties at Rose Memorial Garden Park starting at 7 p.m. to honor the innocent men, women and children killed by terrorists on September 11, 2001.

At 6 p.m., members of the Missoula Exchange Club, University of Montana ROTC, Missoula Civil Patrol and UVC will place in the lawn in front of the Vietnam Memorial 7,000 tiny American flags to represent the 2,986 innocent victims as well as the first responders that have died over the years who recovered bodies from “The Pile” at Ground Zero where the Twin Towers fell in New York City.

Participating in the procession will be bagpiper members of the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band, American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard, University of Montana ROTC Color Guard, Missoula Civil Air Patrol Color Guard, and the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order.

The United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties request everyone attending bring a mask and a lawn chair as there is limited seating. This is a large park so there is plenty of room to spread out for distancing.

