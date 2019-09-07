The 18th annual Never Forget Service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Rose Memorial Garden Park at 7 p.m. in front of Vietnam Memorial with honor and color guards lining up at 6:45 p.m. at the Korean War Memorial.
A slow walk will begin at 7 p.m. A total of 7,000 tiny American flags will be placed in front of the Vietnam Memorial starting at 6 p.m. to represent the 2,977 men, women and children who died at the hands of 19 terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and to represent the thousands of Americans who have died since that date who died as a result of searching for their remains or worked on domestic terrorism events around the United States.
Anyone wishing to help place the flags in the ground are welcome to come to Rose Memorial Garden Park at 6 p.m. Flags are donated by the Missoula Exchange Club.
Bagpipers from the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band will lead American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 209 Honor Guard , ROTC University of Montana Color Guard, Missoula Civil Air Patrol Color Guard, and Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order Color Guard.
Walking behind the honor and color guards will be active-duty officers from local police, sheriff, firefighter and EMT units. Following the short ceremony in which Vietnam Veteran Larry Anderson will speak, the VFW Post 209 Honor Guard will perform shooting honors followed by the playing of taps. The bells will toll as the procession returns to the Korean War Memorial.
For questions, email bluemountain@montana.com or text 719-661-4037.