Never Forget Service to be held on Sept. 11

The 20th annual Never Forget Service will take place Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. This event will commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on New York City's World Trade Center and Washington, D.C.'s Pentagon.

This year, similar to years prior, Celtic Dragon Pipe Band will lead a procession of honor and color guard members from the Korean War Memorial at the Rose Memorial Garden Park at 7 p.m. The procession will lead to the Vietnam Memorial.

A total of 7,000 small American flags will be planted in front of the Vietnam Memorial prior to the ceremony. All are welcome to help plant the flags to honor those killed in the attacks. While the flags are being planted from 6-6:30 p.m., Master Bugler Ross Tate of the Missoula City Band will play a medley of patriotic songs.

Retired firefighter Tom Zeigler will read aloud the names of the 13 military personnel killed during the withdrawal of Afghanistan a year ago and will also read the names of firefighters killed on 9/11.

Anyone attending is asked to bring a lawn chair with them for seating.