'Never Forget': Somber 9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Missoula

Zeigler read their names, noting that he and other firefighters had helped find their bodies amid the wreckage. Some, however, were never found.

Ryan Zinke, a retired Navy Seal commander who is running for Congress, read the names of the 13 U.S. military personnel who were killed in a bombing in Afghanistan in August of this year.

Dale Stovall, a retired Air Force brigadier general who conducted special operations missions in the Middle East, said he's in awe of the bravery of those who lost their lives saving others on 9/11.

"Think about this," he said. "If you're a firefighter, and you see those two towers burning, and you're gonna go up there, up 90 floors carrying a fire hose and trying to get that fire out, and others are going up 60 or 70 floors trying to bring hundreds of people out of that building, when they very well know this is not going to turn out good."

Firefighters were still going into the North Tower after the South Tower collapsed, Stovall said.

"So that tells you the character that those firefighters had," he said.