New $17M, 42-unit apartment housing, commercial project slated for central Missoula

A $17-million, high-density housing and commercial project is slated to be constructed near the Loyola High School football field, just north of the Bitterroot Trail pedestrian and bike path.

On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners unanimously approved a $269,000 Tax Increment Financing request for asbestos remediation and deconstruction of aging, uninhabitable houses on the site. The TIF funds would also pay for relocating overhead utilities to provide more buildable space as well as the construction of on-street diagonal public parking at the site. The money will be paid back by the additional property taxes generated from the development.

The current property taxes on the site at 901 S. 1st. Street West are $15,677 per year. Once the site is fully redeveloped it is estimated that it will generate about $128,842 a year.

“Payback on the MRA investment is three years and a payback of less than 10 years is considered generally a good use of TIF funds,” explained Tod Gass, a project manager for the agency.

Called Bissinger Place, the development would be a 61,500-square-foot, four-story mixed-use development that would include 42 rental housing units and commercial space.

The developers, Mike Morgan and Frank Scariano, anticipate commercial uses to include manufacturing, professional office, retail and possibly food service. Scariano said his construction company will occupy one of the spaces.

The residential component will include a rooftop terrace with lounging and grilling areas, secure bicycle storage and a ski tuning shop.

Morgan said that the units will be rented at market-rate, meaning a property manager will determine the monthly rent prices. He said some penthouses will be considered luxury units but other apartments, such as four units in the basement with windows, will be “more affordable.”

Board member Ruth Reineking wanted to know if he was going to tie the rental rates to area median income and what Morgan meant by affordable.

Morgan said he and Scariano aren’t prepared to say exactly what rents will be yet, but a majority of the units are one-bedroom, although a couple will have lofts. Each will be about 650-square-feet.

Bob Oaks, the director of the affordable housing-focused North-Missoula Community Development Corporation, wanted to know if the board could require that the developers make some of the units affordable.

Board member Tasha Jones responded that she understands Oaks’ concerns and agrees that Missoula needs more housing.

“We need more rental space in Missoula,” she said. "We need more affordable housing. That is certainly one of our primary missions in this board and this community. Private projects can’t always be possible with stipulations that restrict or require or put caps on rental financing.”

She noted that the developers have not utilized any grant funding that would allow the city to impose affordability requirements.

“In order for this project to be feasible there has to be market rates,” she said. “Not only is it outside what I believe to be our authority based on what stipulations we can put on our participation, there’s also practicality that imposing those stipulations would oftentimes make a project not feasible to work. Not all projects are appropriate for those types of low-income housing or more affordable housing.”

Board member Karl Englund said that the agency could perhaps at some point consider making that requirement a part of their consideration for all projects, but it would not be fair to impose the requirement on this project since it’s so far along.

“(Requiring affordable units) on an ad-hoc basis would not be a good thing,” he said. “We could look at a programmatic change that applies to everybody but to take a project that’s this far along and apply brand new rules is not fair.”

Oaks responded by saying it’s a great looking project and belongs in the area. He also understands the reasons why the board can’t impose new rules on the developers at this time.

“But I really want to encourage the commissioners to think about future projects and allowing for there to be a required inclusion of truly affordable housing,” he said. “When people talk about market rate, now you’re really talking about what the market will bear and what the market will bear will not create housing that is affordable for the workforce. The MRA has the ability to contribute and it’s a policy that I would encourage you to consider.”

Reineking noted that the project will increase the tax base in Urban Renewal District II.

“When this TIF investment is paid back in three years we will have quite a bit of extra funding for future projects and I appreciate that too,” she said.

The site includes an historic railroad warehouse, called the Bissinger Warehouse, that was constructed in the early 1900s for use by the Bissinger Fur Trading Company.

Bissinger Warehouse The historic Bissinger Warehouse will remain.

The developers also requested and received $50,000 in Façade Improvement Program funds to restore and repurpose the original warehouse.

Two aging houses sit next to the warehouse, but they are vacant and uninhabitable and will be torn down.

The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.