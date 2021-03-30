New $22M AC Hotel opens downtown with bar, eatery open to locals

Ordinarily, the opening of a new hotel in Missoula wouldn't hold much interest for locals unless they're looking for a place for relatives and friends to stay.
But the new six-story, $22 million AC Hotel opening this week at 175 Pattee Street will have a lot to offer Missoulians besides the 105 guest rooms.
"It's really meant to tell the story of the community and pull in the community," explained Lacy DeQuattro, area director of sales for the hotel.
For example, the AC Lounge on the ground floor features a difficult-to-acquire and expensive full liquor license and will be open to the public. Anyone can use the plush seating in the lobby to sip a beverage and use the outlets for work.
Of course, tourists will also be mingling there. The goal is to get those people out into the community spending money at local businesses, DeQuattro said.
"It's really intended to be a place of knowledge," she said. "So our bartenders will know what's going on downtown, if there are any art galleries open or if there's any music going on. It's really meant to be a place where people find out what's going on downtown and we send them back out to experience our downtown."
They won't really offer full dinners, which means tourists will want to go find that in the city.
"We will have small bites here, but it's really not intended to be a dinner spot," she said. "If they come out of a meeting and they're hungry they can get a small bite, but the staff will recommend places to eat downtown."
Every so often, the bar will host little events they call "AC Rituals" where people can get a free sample of a specialty cocktail that honors a piece of Montana history. For example, one will feature a drink named after famous Glacier National Park bootlegger Josephine Doody.
The breakfast eatery is open to the public as well. For a $16 flat price you can pick from an all-you-can-eat assortment of coffee, croissants from local bakery Le Petit Outre, fresh-cut prosciutto, Spanish egg tarts, cereal, yogurt and and other items.
"The prosciutto is all sliced fresh for guests so we have an attendant back here slicing it as they come through," DeQuattro noted. "It's very European-style with all the little cheeses and meats. It's a very European-inspired healthy breakfast."
They don't call it a buffet, but you can go back for seconds and thirds as much as you want.
Missoulians worried about finding a parking spot can either use the valet service provided by the hotel or park in one of the parking garages nearby. The lobby features huge windows that slide all the way open, and DeQuattro said they have a complex air system that will keep bugs out so the windows will be open quite a bit during the warm months. The ground floor will also feature Montana-made artwork curated by the Radius Gallery nearby. There's also an office area, a gym and a meeting space that can accommodate 65 people.
The hotel was developed by HomeBase Partners, the same Bozeman firm that built the Residence Inn by Marriott next door.
Andrew Gault, a senior project manager for HomeBase Partners, said the AC Hotel features a basement tenant space that could be used for a "speakeasy style" bar and restaurant in the future, but it's empty for now. There's also a rooftop bar slated to open later this summer, so watch for a story on that in the upcoming edition of Missoula Business scheduled to print on April 15.
The rooms at the AC Hotel aren't meant for extended stays like the Residence Inn, but they all feature a small refrigerator, coffee maker and other amenities, Gault said.
"The rooms are a little higher style than the Residence Inn," he explained. "The finishes are a bit nicer. It just feels a little bit higher end."
The hotel was built at the site of the long-vacant Firestone tire shop, and in 2019 the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved spending $1.88 million in Tax Increment Financing to remediate hazardous materials on the site, deconstruct the old building, salvage materials and improve the public right-of-way. New street trees, sidewalks, buried utility lines and streetlights were part of the funding.
The project site lies within the Front Street Urban Renewal District, and the agency uses all new property taxes since the formation of the district in the form of Tax Increment Financing. The goal, according to MRA executive director Ellen Buchanan, is to redevelop long-dormant properties that are generating very little in property taxes.
The old Firestone building was generating about $15,000 a year in property taxes for the city, and the new AC Hotel should contribute about $186,000 per year, Buchanan said.
"The longer-term economic impact will be through the creation of new, permanent jobs and by bringing money from outside of Missoula as a result of guests using the hotel and restaurant," Buchanan said at the time the money was approved. "The hotel will create almost 33 new (full-time jobs) and will have an initial payroll of approximately $1.6 million. These numbers do not include the restaurant that is anticipated to locate in the basement."
The effect of having another large hotel in the downtown area will be good for many businesses, Buchanan said.
"When the money being spent in the community just for operation of the hotel for food, beverages, supplies, and miscellaneous expenses is considered, the impact of a hotel is significant even beyond the spending by guests in the downtown and surrounding area," she said.