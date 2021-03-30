New $22M AC Hotel opens downtown with bar, eatery open to locals

"We will have small bites here, but it's really not intended to be a dinner spot," she said. "If they come out of a meeting and they're hungry they can get a small bite, but the staff will recommend places to eat downtown."

Every so often, the bar will host little events they call "AC Rituals" where people can get a free sample of a specialty cocktail that honors a piece of Montana history. For example, one will feature a drink named after famous Glacier National Park bootlegger Josephine Doody.

The breakfast eatery is open to the public as well. For a $16 flat price you can pick from an all-you-can-eat assortment of coffee, croissants from local bakery Le Petit Outre, fresh-cut prosciutto, Spanish egg tarts, cereal, yogurt and and other items.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The prosciutto is all sliced fresh for guests so we have an attendant back here slicing it as they come through," DeQuattro noted. "It's very European-style with all the little cheeses and meats. It's a very European-inspired healthy breakfast."

They don't call it a buffet, but you can go back for seconds and thirds as much as you want.