Creatives Indigenous by Native Max, an organization that aims to empower Indigenous entrepreneurs, is hosting a six-week business accelerator program for Salish and Kootenai artists who want to start or expand their businesses.

In the program, entrepreneurs will learn about business opportunity analysis, model development, leadership, team building and cash flow, among other things.

James Bible of Salish and Kootenai Business Services said the organization is excited to partner with the program. He said small businesses "create employment, drive innovation, contribute to community development, provide economic stability and foster diversity."

The class will kick-off at Salish Kootenai College on June 3, and the following classes will be taught online. The program also finishes with in-person business presentations and a pitch contest on July 22, according to a news release.

The course is limited to 30 students, and those interested should register at bit.ly/cskt-program. Registration is open with a $60 fee and closes on May 29. For more information, email brenna.ortiz@nativemax.com or jamesb@slfcorp.com.