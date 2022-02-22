New $67M Missoula airport terminal dedicated and set to open in May

When the Missoula Montana Airport’s new $67 million terminal building opens in early May, it’ll feature a new Black Coffee Roasting Co. café, a KettleHouse Brewing bar, a new restaurant and the only working escalators in western Montana.

On Tuesday, airport officials dedicated the building located next to the existing terminal, which was built in 1941.

The airport has seen immense growth in passenger numbers in the last decade and now serves about 880,000 passengers every year, according to Adriane Beck, chair of the airport’s board.

“These numbers will only continue to grow as Montana has been discovered,” she said. “Our goals for this project were to create a modern standard, make a firm plan and prepare MSO for future growth. We made a commitment to our tenants and the community to build a world-class facility without increasing taxes or increasing tenants’ rent to pay for it.”

The new building will feature spacious bathrooms, improved Wi-Fi, seats with chargers, more concourse space and 20,000 square feet of huge glass windows with sweeping unobstructed views of the mountains.

“We believe we are delivering a truly state-of-the-art facility, with everything from an automated baggage system, geothermal heating and cooling, LED lighting, electric window glazing (to reduce glare and heat) and escalators,” Beck said.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was on hand for the ceremony, and Beck credited him with voting for several federal stimulus bills, including the American Rescue Plan Act, that she said “helped airports weather the COVID storm.”

“Missoula has experienced unprecedented growth in the last decade, and the airport’s new terminal will provide more folks with the opportunity to experience Montana’s natural beauty while supporting our $7.1 billion outdoor economy,” Tester said. “I’m proud to have helped secure the resources for this project, which will allow Montanans to stay connected with the world, bring more opportunities for affordable travel and help sustain good-paying jobs across our state.”

Construction began on the new three-story, 175,000-square-foot facility in 2018. It’s being paid for by a $31 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, user fees from airlines and other sources, including a federal low-emissions grant.

After it opens in May, the airport’s terminal expansion project will continue with Phase 2, which is the east concourse extension. That means the current older terminal will be razed to make way for construction of additional aircraft gates, restrooms, an expanded baggage claim and a rental car center. That project could start this fall and may be completed in the summer of 2025 depending on funding availability.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.