New 70,000-square-foot WinCo grocery store opens in Missoula

"It wasn't too bad," Early said. "We opened earlier just to make sure there wasn't a big line. As soon as 9 a.m. hit, it filled up pretty quick. We have roughly 250 parking spots. The thing is, normally our stores have around 400, so that's the only thing about this parking lot. With the opening, we're shuttling our employees just because we know we're going to get the surplus of people coming to check the store out."

Normally, the store would have 600 shopping carts but right now they're limiting that number to 260 to keep the number of people inside below capacity. Early said they're actually imposing stricter guidelines for COVID safety than Missoula County's health department requires.

"We're going off stricter ones that we've had in other states," Early said. "Because it just makes it safer. That's the other thing with how much more floor space we have, people can kind of safely space themselves if they want.​"

WinCo is a Boise-based grocery chain with over 100 locations across the country, including several in Montana. The Missoula store appears to be a balance between a bulk-quantity warehouse type store and a traditional grocery retailer.