New $8.7M downtown hotel gets design approval

“We do have a schedule that shows construction completion handing over to the management team by the 1st of July,” Caldwell told the board. “We wanted to be open sooner. There’s been some medical delays in the whole process. There’s been some mystery meat we’ve been dealing with above and below. We’re finally getting out of the ground, so there’s less mystery to what we’re doing, but it I’m looking forward to drinking a cup of coffee there in about a year.”

After Caldwell showed the board some renderings of how the new building will look, board member Kyle Guathier indicated it’ll be a big improvement.

“The old building was, for lack of a better word, such a turd,” he said. “This is so much better. I’m super jacked about it.”

The former Days Inn building was vacant for a long time, and Caldwell said the building was built beyond its actual property line.

“It was messy,” he said.

The three signs will be a total of 60 square feet, although the building could technically have 132 square feet of signage. Caldwell said he wanted the smaller signs to focus more on pedestrians at the building rather than vehicles traveling by or groups of people several blocks away.