New $8.7M downtown hotel gets design approval

One of the ugliest buildings in Missoula — arguably — is slowly being transformed into a new $8.7 million hotel, coffee shop, clothing store and retail space. When it's finished, it will feature a huge tree inside a central glass-covered courtyard. And recently, a Missoula board approved its design under the new rigorous standards.
The old Days Inn at 201 E. Main St. featured two windows on the whole building, but architects and construction crews are well on their way into turning it into The Wren, which will be a 73-room hotel expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. The building will feature a new satellite location for Black Coffee Roasting Co., a locally owned coffee shop and bakery.
Last week, the Missoula Design Review Board approved a comprehensive sign package for the hotel, which will allow the hotel to have more signs than are usually permitted, although they will be smaller than permitted. The signs will also extend away from the building.
Brian Caldwell is a co-owner of ThinkTank Design Group, the Bozeman company behind the project.
“We do have a schedule that shows construction completion handing over to the management team by the 1st of July,” Caldwell told the board. “We wanted to be open sooner. There’s been some medical delays in the whole process. There’s been some mystery meat we’ve been dealing with above and below. We’re finally getting out of the ground, so there’s less mystery to what we’re doing, but it I’m looking forward to drinking a cup of coffee there in about a year.”
After Caldwell showed the board some renderings of how the new building will look, board member Kyle Guathier indicated it’ll be a big improvement.
“The old building was, for lack of a better word, such a turd,” he said. “This is so much better. I’m super jacked about it.”
The former Days Inn building was vacant for a long time, and Caldwell said the building was built beyond its actual property line.
“It was messy,” he said.
The three signs will be a total of 60 square feet, although the building could technically have 132 square feet of signage. Caldwell said he wanted the smaller signs to focus more on pedestrians at the building rather than vehicles traveling by or groups of people several blocks away.
“This is such a unique building, and I wish it wasn’t unique because it’s fantastic,” said board chair Matt Loomis.
Board member Heather McMilin said she has “high confidence” in the way the design of the project will turn out because she’s stayed at The Lark, a hotel in Bozeman built by ThinkTank.
“I like the overall sign package because it acts as wayfinding for pedestrians,” McMilin said.
Caldwell said he'd love to speak with the board about his experience working under Missoula's new "Design Excellence Overlay" requirements.
"There were some wrinkles in the ointment," he said. But, he noted, city staff were great to work with. He wants to hold off giving his honest thoughts, though.
"I'd like to get my occupancy permit first," he said.
Earlier this year, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved $587,212 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to pay for improvements to the public right-of-way at the site, including new sidewalks, street trees, lighting, buried utility lines and alley reconstruction. The money will be paid back by the increase in property taxes the project will generate, which is expected to be in the $150,000-per-year range compared to the current annual assessment of $44,000.
Another hotel, just across Pattee Street, is also nearing completion. Homebase Partners, also from Bozeman, is building a $20.6-million project called the AC Hotel at 175 Pattee Street. It will feature a rooftop bar and a speakeasy-style restaurant in the basement.
