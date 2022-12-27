New ASUM lobbyist up to representing wide-ranging student interests

After dipping his toe into the last legislative session, Ethan Hanley is returning to Helena full-time as a lobbyist with the Associated Students of the University of Montana.

Hanley, originally from Bozeman, has been with ASUM for as long as he’s been a full-time student and has served in a variety of positions from senator to vice president. It was through ASUM that he found his knack in advocating for student interests and got inspired to take it to a higher level.

“I think at times student interests can get overlooked,” Hanley said. "I think trying to bring that perspective as a lobbyist into bills that (legislators are) analyzing, discussions that they’re having on committees, is something I’m really going to try and stay on top of and use my testimony as much as I can."

During the 2021 session, Hanley got involved as an observer — a role that was much easier for a full-time student thanks to the option to provide testimony remotely. At the time, there was one bill in particular that stuck with him.

The bill was House Bill 349 and it eventually made its way through the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. It required universities to adopt anti-discrimination policies and states that a student could not be disciplined for speech or public expression. The bill was challenged in Gallatin County District Court (along with two other bills relevant to the university system) and the judge found the law to be unconstitutional.

“I went up and gave testimony a couple of times just as an informational witness,” Hanley said. "I think seeing the process and seeing how that bill played out gave me more of a passion to do this type of thing."

While in Helena he will be enrolled in just one credit to complete his accounting degree. ASUM President Emily Bowles believes that his area of study will come in handy at the capitol.

“I think his accounting degree helps greatly with him being able to understand a lot of the discrepancies that have been up with the Montana Legislature and how complicated it can get, specifically with money and budgeting with higher education,” Bowles said.

Going into the session, Hanley will focus on five areas: upholding the state Constitution, more funding for higher education, improving wages, protecting minority student groups and lobbying for UM’s long-range infrastructure plans.

The main pillars were developed by the over 1,200 responses ASUM received to a campus survey delivered earlier this school year.

Other areas he’s interested in include improvements for housing, tenants’ rights, improving food assistance programs and upholding freedom of curriculum in higher education.

“I know for some people, especially in Missoula, it might seem like it could be a gloom-and-doom session, but there’s definitely some really cool positives to take away,” Hanley said. “In my talks with legislators I’ve been really looking forward to what could happen as a result of the session.”

Some areas Hanley’s optimistic about include bills developed from recommendations by the state’s Housing Task Force and that Gianforte’s budget recommendations include “fairly healthy funding of the Montana University System.”

Issues affecting college students can be quite wide-ranging, but Hanley’s priorities were developed with his workload capacity in mind and he’s not intimidated by the task at hand.

“I’m more so looking forward to the challenge of trying to get in on all of these bills and try to pass them or kill them, whatever the positions are,” Hanley said. “For me, I’d say I’m more excited rather than nervous about approaching this session. I’m not just a single-issue lobbyist and I think diversifying the areas that I’m lobbying is going to be beneficial … it's more encompassing and I think that’s going to serve me well at the Capitol.”

But he is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

“Obviously, I think there’s going to be some defense to play during the session, specifically with the Board of Regents' authority,” Hanley said.

In preparation for the session ahead, Hanley has been reading drafted bills and meeting with local legislators. To get other students involved with the legislative action, Hanley is happy that the option to provide testimony remotely will be available.

“Getting students involved is going to be significantly easier with the ability to do remote testimony instead of doing the 120-mile drive to Helena to testify or just get involved with the Legislature,” Hanley said.