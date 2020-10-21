New beer, local hops, to benefit MT farmers

A new beer in Missoula will go to support area farmers and ranchers, and it will be flavored by an especially rare ingredient: Bitteroot Valley-grown hops. And as it was brewed this week, Robert Rivers wanted to make sure it's a perfect batch.

Rivers, the head brewer and co-owner of Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula, watched his temperature gauge carefully Tuesday and then gave the signal that the special next ingredient was ready to go into the tank.

Jenny Zaso with the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, high up on a platform peering down into churning concoction in the tank, then poured in a small bucket of potent-smelling hops, all grown at Bell Crossing Farms near Stevensville.

On Nov. 12, the beer will be ready and will go into cans. It will be called Homegrown Farm Fresh Pale Ale, and all proceeds and profits above the wholesale cost will go to support the Coalition’s beginning farmer and rancher trainings, food access programs and farmland conservation.

There should be from 1,200 and 1,600 cans of the beer available at Imagine Nation Brewing and at the Good Food Store. It’ll be easily recognizable by the unique label designed by local artist Courtney Blazon.