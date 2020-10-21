New beer, local hops, to benefit MT farmers

A new beer in Missoula will go to support area farmers and ranchers, and it will be flavored by an especially rare ingredient: Bitteroot Valley-grown hops. And as it was brewed this week, Robert Rivers wanted to make sure it's a perfect batch.
Rivers, the head brewer and co-owner of Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula, watched his temperature gauge carefully Tuesday and then gave the signal that the special next ingredient was ready to go into the tank.
Jenny Zaso with the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, high up on a platform peering down into churning concoction in the tank, then poured in a small bucket of potent-smelling hops, all grown at Bell Crossing Farms near Stevensville.
On Nov. 12, the beer will be ready and will go into cans. It will be called Homegrown Farm Fresh Pale Ale, and all proceeds and profits above the wholesale cost will go to support the Coalition’s beginning farmer and rancher trainings, food access programs and farmland conservation.
There should be from 1,200 and 1,600 cans of the beer available at Imagine Nation Brewing and at the Good Food Store. It’ll be easily recognizable by the unique label designed by local artist Courtney Blazon.
"This a special beer made with local hops from Bell Crossing Farms down in Stevensville, and CFAC gave them a grant to expand their hop yard in 2018, and so they finally got up to production to supply local breweries,” explained Zaso, the communications and development director for CFAC. "And the beer is really to kind of lift up our small farmers and just other local businesses in the western Montana food system.”
Support Local Journalism
The same day, Nov. 12, the Coalition will launch the 2021 Local Food and Farm Passport.
"(It's) a local food adventure guide covering three counties — Lake, Missoula and Ravalli —that will keep people safely busy throughout the winter and into next farm season exploring local farms, farmstands, and other local food businesses all designed by a beloved local artist, Courtney Blazon," Zaso said. A map will be included, she noted.
The Coalition is hoping that the beer will raise awareness about their mission.
"CFAC supports beginning farmers and ranchers, and we look to conserve and protect agricultural lands for those beginning farmers and ranchers to actually use,” Ian Finch, the food access programs manager at the Coalition, explained. “And then we work on the food access side to make sure those beginning farmers and ranchers on that protected land have a place to sell to that actually supports and nourishes people that need it, like underserved communities.”
The Coalition has implemented a Double SNAP Dollars program at farmers markets across the state. That means people receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can get twice the bang for their buck at local farmers markets while supporting local producers and getting healthy food.
“The purpose of this beer is to bring awareness to our programs and to celebrate what we’ve accomplished and where we’re going over the next year,” Finch said. “Obviously, Imagine Nation is an awesome local partner because they have such a focus on the community like CFAC does and then we were able to make use of local hops.”
For more information visit https://www.missoulacfac.org/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.