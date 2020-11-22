New beer to boost farmers, WGM has new CEOs

Smith, P.E., LEED AP, brings 18 years of experience in the planning, design, and construction management of civil engineering projects and holds a Master of Business Administration. He has worked extensively as the lead civil member of multi-disciplinary teams on numerous institutional, commercial, and residential projects. Smith brings expertise in site/infrastructure planning and design, as well as public involvement.

Campbell’s retirement, effective Oct. 30, comes after 13 years as CEO and 26 with the company. His tenure as CEO included the addition of water rights, environmental, and landscape architecture services to WGM’s core of land use planning, civil and transportation engineering, and survey. He also helped expand the firm geographically to thriving office locations in the Bitterroot, Flathead, and Gallatin valleys. Moving forward, he plans to spend time away from the engineering and planning world and use his expertise to consult businesses on organization and executive leadership.

“WGM Group continues to be very busy across the state of Montana in the diverse services we provide," Campbell said in a message to the company. "Our company is on solid footing and our careful transition planning has provided for the transfer of ownership to a new group of shareholders who are the future of the company.”