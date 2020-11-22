New beer to boost farmers, WGM has new CEOs

Here's some business news in the western Montana area:
The Imagine Nation Brewery beer supporting the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition's farmer and rancher, farmland conservation and food access programs, Homegrown: Farm Fresh Pale Ale, was released on Friday.
The beer will be available at Imagine Nation Brewing and at the Good Food Store.
"The beer is being launched along with the 2021 Local Food and Farm Passport, a guide to 75+ local food and farm locations across Missoula, Lake and Ravalli Counties," said Jenny Zaso, the communications and development director with the Coalition. "Passport purchases also go to support CFAC’s programs, and support all of the local farm and food businesses listed in the Passport (who really need A LOT of support right now). The Passport includes Covid-safe ways to support most businesses with online ordering, curbside and other safe options included."
Passports are $20 each or five for $15.
The Coalition was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand the Double SNAP Dollars program. The program allows people using SNAP benefits to get twice the bang for their buck at local farmers markets, like the Missoula Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays at the old Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall. The program will be statewide, and also boosts the income of small agricultural producers.
For more information visit missoulacfac.org/.
WGM Group, Inc. in Missoula announced that Melissa Matassa-Stone, Ryan Salisbury, and Jeff Smith will take over as the company’s new co-CEOs. The trio of engineers, all WGM Group vice presidents over the last year, will uphold the legacy of retiring longtime CEO and President Brent Campbell with a shared leadership model. Matassa-Stone, Salisbury, and Smith each bring more than 15 years’ experience at WGM Group. Together, they are excited to use a broader CEO-level reach to serve all of WGM’s discipline groups in pursuit of the firm’s mission — to help clients achieve their goals by creating healthy communities and improving regional infrastructure and the natural environment.
Matassa-Stone, P.E., LEED AP, holds a master's degree in Project Engineering and Management, and has more than 18 years of experience in the civil and environmental engineering fields. She heads WGM Group’s Environmental Division and is a LEED Accredited Professional specializing in open channel hydraulics, small water system and onsite wastewater design, storm drainage systems, environmental permitting and MEPA/NEPA document preparation.
Salisbury, P.E., LEED AP, has more than 22 years of experience in the design and construction administration of civil engineering projects, including three MDT Rest Area Design/Build projects and a leadership role in getting the $13 million federal BUILD grant for Missoula City/County. His work involves design, public involvement, and management of residential and commercial development projects. His expertise includes design of wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary sewer mains, water mains, storm drainage, and utilities.
Smith, P.E., LEED AP, brings 18 years of experience in the planning, design, and construction management of civil engineering projects and holds a Master of Business Administration. He has worked extensively as the lead civil member of multi-disciplinary teams on numerous institutional, commercial, and residential projects. Smith brings expertise in site/infrastructure planning and design, as well as public involvement.
Campbell’s retirement, effective Oct. 30, comes after 13 years as CEO and 26 with the company. His tenure as CEO included the addition of water rights, environmental, and landscape architecture services to WGM’s core of land use planning, civil and transportation engineering, and survey. He also helped expand the firm geographically to thriving office locations in the Bitterroot, Flathead, and Gallatin valleys. Moving forward, he plans to spend time away from the engineering and planning world and use his expertise to consult businesses on organization and executive leadership.
“WGM Group continues to be very busy across the state of Montana in the diverse services we provide," Campbell said in a message to the company. "Our company is on solid footing and our careful transition planning has provided for the transfer of ownership to a new group of shareholders who are the future of the company.”
All three of the new co-CEOs are excited to help lead WGM Group’s talented team into the next 50 years.
WGM Group is a comprehensive planning and design firm with offices in Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell, Helena and Hamilton.
