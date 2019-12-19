A new Big Dipper Ice Cream location is opening in the Midtown part of Missoula next spring and it’ll look a little better with the help of some public financing.
On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board unanimously approved roughly $44,000 in Façade Improvement Program grant assistance to owner Charlie Beaton for exterior renovations to the new storefront, located at 2700 Paxson Street near Southgate Mall.
Beaton first opened the business in the back of KettleHouse Brewing 25 years ago, and now he’s finally opening a second location in Missoula after expanding to other towns in Montana over the years.
The entire project is expected to cost roughly $500,000, which means for every $1 of public investment there are nearly $11.5 private dollars going into the investment. It will be the only Big Dipper location in Missoula with indoor seating (unlike the famous Hip Strip location that often has long lines outside throughout the year). The shop is expected to create 20 new jobs, including three full-time positions, in the first year. There will also be a few construction and building trade jobs created temporarily.
“This project represents an opportunity for MRA to assist a locally owned small business to expand to a second location with improvements that are in keeping with its customer base,” explained MRA assistant director Chris Behan.
“Additionally, it contributes to the investment being made around Southgate Mall spurred, in part, by construction of Mary Avenue between Brooks and Reserve Streets. There will be a marked change to the visual experience of the north side of the building from Paxson Street," Behan said.
The site lies with an Urban Renewal District, and the goal of the Façade Improvement Program is to ensure businesses are successful by having an inviting look that also spurs more development.
“There are additional spaces available in the building and several vacant and underutilized buildings and lots in the immediate area of the project which may gain additional attention or produce an incentive to redevelop,” Behan said. “This project furthers the goals of the Façade Improvement Program by continuing the transformation of the aesthetics of a bland commercial building. It provides an interesting and inviting façade and outdoor seating.”
Beaton said the building is being renovated “down to the sticks” and the entire mechanical system is being replaced.
“We’re going to make this space really nice and I think people are going to appreciate it,” he said. “It’s going to be very bright. It’s going to look great.”
Behan noted that several downtown businesses, such as The Trailhead, The Dram Shop and The Bridge Pizza, have opened second locations in Midtown. He noted the irony of the fact that the opening of Southgate Mall decades ago contributed to the decline of downtown, but now that downtown is resurgent many of those businesses are expanding to locations near the mall.
You have free articles remaining.
Beaton said his business recycles most of its materials and also sells mostly compostable products along with the ice cream.
“I appreciate the landscaping and patio area and also the energy efficiency improvements,” said board member Melanie Brock, referring to a plan to use Mast Construction of Missoula, a contractor that specializes in creative design and high energy-efficient construction.
“(The project) will install energy-efficient windows and add landscape materials to a private parking lot that is largely devoid of plant life,” Behan said. “If approved, the assistance would come from unobligated contingency funds in the Program category of the (Urban Renewal District III fiscal year 2020) budget, which is currently estimated at $1.6 million.”
The MRA board also directed MRA staff to begin contract negotiations with an engineering firm, HDR, to continue working on the Brooks Street Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Infrastructure Study.
“During the course of this nearly two-and-a-half-year study, HDR has developed a myriad of traffic and safety analysis, transit scenarios; economic, land use and regulatory analysis, pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic configurations and street design options,” said Annette Marchesseault, a project manager and redevelopment specialist with the MRA. “There have been a lot of twists and turns as the team has deliberated the merits and disadvantages of various scenarios.”
The study was started to identify strategies for putting in place the infrastructure necessary, such as bus stops, to support 15-minute transit service on Brooks Street. The study is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, and part of the goal of the study is to assess overall feasibility and to identify magnitude costs.
“Momentum for change has been growing in Midtown,” Marchesseault said. “Several new businesses have opened or expanded in Midtown, including a number that have expanded from Downtown. The Missoula Midtown Association has regrouped and has seen exponential growth in membership and enthusiasm this year.
"The MMA is beginning to lay the foundation for a Midtown Masterplan within the next few years. Because Brooks Street is the spine for Midtown, there is some urgency to solidify a vision for what will happen along Brooks so that new development is synergistic with the vision, not at odds with it."
Members of the board expressed the sentiment that it would be better to simply keep HDR on for a contract extension rather than solicit new bids for the work, because HDR already understands the project and it would just cost more taxpayer money to have another firm start from scratch.
Board member Ruth Reineking said the strategy behind the project is to “spur transit-oriented economic development” in the area.
“That 15-minute transit service and permanent bus stops were identified as the best way to achieve increased economic development,” she said.