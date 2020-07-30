New BLM plans designate Montana recreation areas, over state objections

He described the BCAs as “the first in Montana, America and the world, representing a significant step forward in our efforts to mange public lands for the benefit of all. President Teddy Roosevelt used to hunt big game in these areas, and I imagine he would be proud to know that we preserved the area for the same purposes. President Trump, who pursues a conservation ethic second only to the Rough Rider himself, continues to build upon his conservation legacy.”

In a press release about the BCAs, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership President and CEO Whit Fosburgh said, "We greatly appreciate this commitment from the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management to conserve world-class hunting opportunities using the multiple-use focused Backcountry Conservation Area management tool. From Crooked Creek to Ram Mountain, the Lewistown and Missoula planning areas offer some of the finest big game habitat and hunting in North America, and the BLM has listened to the input of sportsmen and women to strengthen these plans.”

The BCAs overseen by the Missoula field office include the 6,100-acre Hoodoos BCA, the 4,539-acre Ram Mountain BCA and the 2,365-acre Wales BCA, all northeast of Missoula in the Blackfoot River drainage. Lewistown’s new areas are the Arrow Creek BCA at 12,800 acres and the Crooked Creek BCA at 93,400 acres.