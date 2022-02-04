New Brasserie Porte Rouge restaurant set to open in downtown Missoula

The wait is finally over and the newest addition to downtown Missoula's dining scene is ready to launch.

Brasserie Porte Rouge opens Monday, Feb. 7 at 231 E. Front Street in the former Pearl Cafe location.

Three local entrepreneurs — Walker Hunter, Cameron Williams and Jason McMackin — have spent the last nine months working to get the interior remodeled with the help of architectural designer Matt Duguid and local artist/contractor/carpenter Jack Metcalf.

"It's almost done and it won't be done for about six more weeks, but we can open now," McMackin explained. "We have a couple of awesome surprises, seating-wise, that I think will sort of level up the whole building."

McMackin thinks people will love the mood they've created with soft lighting, exposed brick and wood and a colorful long wraparound bar.

He also knows they'll love the French-inspired menu just as much. The three owners started Burns St. Bistro restaurant in Missoula's Northside neighborhood a decade ago, and now they're experimenting with another range of flavors.

Brasserie Porte Rouge (Red Door Brasserie) will feature classics like sandwiches, burgers, salads, a French dip, soups, charcuterie boards and oysters. They'll also have plates like bouillabaisse, a seafood stew with seasonal fish, mussels, tomato and saffron along with a special type of toast. For non-carnivores, they'll have a vegan coq-au-vin or a veggie croque, and those with a sweet tooth will find items like a chocolate souffle and a frozen eclair on the dessert menu.

"We really want to hustle dessert, because I feel like that's a place a lot of restaurants sort of don't give as much thought as really I would," McMackin said.

Walker Hunter, the head chef, said everything on the menu will be tasty.

"People will have to search their hearts for what they want, but I would recommend the brochette," he said. "You can't go wrong with three different meats."

That item is a skewer of grilled pork, quail and house sausage over smashed potatoes with sauteed mushrooms, sauteed greens and garlic persillade (sauce).

McMackin said the word "brasserie" is essentially the French word for brewery.

"So we'll have a beer focus, with 12 taps," he said.

They'll also have a selection of different wines, and five or six different kinds of oysters.

"We'll have a lot of options and for people who aren't familiar with oysters. It'll be a good chance to try a few different kinds," he said.

Reservations will be preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted and they'll have seating at the bar along with private tables and a large communal table. They'll also have outdoor seating in the warmer months.

McMackin said they're excited about finally having a downtown location. In recent years, new hotels and businesses have popped up in the area, and more development is on the way. The Riverfront Triangle could see construction in the near future and the new Missoula Public Library down the street is already a popular draw.

They've been getting hammered with people asking them when they're going to be open for the last nine months, and reservations for Valentine's Day sold out in 12 hours, so McMackin knows Missoula is hungry for something new.

"Clearly, having a downtown location in 2022 is massive," McMackin said.

They'll be open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sundays.

