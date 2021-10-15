New brewery quietly opens near Missoula airport

The word is starting to get out about Missoula’s newest brewery and restaurant, Cymatic Fermentation Project, located at 5646 W. Harrier Drive near the airport.

They haven’t advertised their presence much, and they’re only operating a small one-barrel brewing system before their larger 10-barrel system and canning machine is in place early next year.

In a way, they’re slowly introducing themselves to the community and allowing customers to watch the progress rather than waiting to open when they’re at maximum production.

“The fun thing about what we’re doing is we’ve got beer and people can come sample and try that, but we’re also building and expanding this at the same time,” explained owner Tim Graham. “So it’s kind of fun for people to be able to come in and watch a brewery build itself.”

He wants to evolve with customer feedback.

“Basically a lot of times, you know, you hear about (a business opening) but you don’t get to see it,” he said. “And then the doors open and you come in and it’s already set up."

He wanted to do things differently.