New brewery, Thai restaurant among 10 new businesses in midtown plaza

A huge new commercial complex in midtown Missoula features 10 new businesses, including a brewery, a Thai restaurant and an indoor ax-throwing facility.
Kent Plaza, located at 1210 Kent Ave. just north of the Tremper's Shopping Center, is a new 21,000-square-foot business complex that's still partially under construction.
Some businesses are already open, but all 10 spaces are fully leased and grand opening celebrations are planned for the fall.
"We’re very excited as our excellent tenants build out and open their businesses," explained Debbie Williams, one of the co-owners of the complex along with her cousins MaryAnne Moseley and Glenn Tremper. They are descendants of the Tremper family that built Missoula's first shopping center in 1958 when the area was still mostly farm and ranch land.
Now, however, it's a bustling new plaza that will offer a wide variety of services.
Lookout Throwing Company, an ax-throwing and dart-throwing room, opened in the plaza in December along with Zootown Laundry.
They were joined by financial services firm Waddell & Reed in March, along with Inspire Physical Therapy & Wellness. There's also a construction management firm, a salon called The Nail Place, a bath and personal care products business called Golden Leaf Studios, and a new optical practice and retail shop called Beatty Eyes.
Dr. Rachael Beatty will operate the new eye center. Her husband Dan Beatty was finishing up some work on the space on Thursday as they prepare to open.
"It's ideal, location-wise," he said. "We wanted a lot of windows and a lot of natural light. It has the feel that we want and it has the parking we need. I think eventually we'll have 5-7 employees."
Next door to the new eye center will be Rice Thai Fine Cuisine, a restaurant that Williams said already has a loyal fan base at its locations in Bozeman, Belgrade and Livingston.
"One of the managers lives here in Missoula, so they actually reached out to us about this spot," Williams said. The restaurant is expected to be open later this summer.
In perhaps six or seven weeks, Oddpitch Brewing Company will open its production facility and taproom next door.
Owner Gabe Stinchfield is in the final stages of working with his construction crew to get the space ready for customers. It'll feature a wide variety of beers on tap, pinball machines, local artwork and a garage door that opens to the outside.
Stinchfield is excited to be in a plaza with so many other businesses that complement each other, he said.
"I love the synergy of this place, it's rad," he said. "Because you know, the ax-throwing place, they have their liquor liability insurance, so we're gonna do something definitely with them."
Other plaza customers might find a brewery is just the spot they need to pass the time, he noted.
"I always see people doing laundry at Zootown Laundry, people just hanging out in their cars in the parking lot," he said. "I see them looking at me when I unlock the doors here. Soon they're gonna be able to come in for a beer. And the Thai restaurant, 80% of my diet when I lived in Seattle was Thai food so I'm really excited for that."
The Tremper family purchased the property in July 2018. After inspecting the aging structures, they worked with OZ Architects, Price Construction and Professional Property Management to completely repurpose and rehabilitate the buildings.
Williams said the goal was to bring "modernization and further vitality to the neighborhood."
They had to demolish an existing building, add an off-street parking lot, build a second floor and complete a new facade and archway.
In 2019, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board of commissioners voted to spend $226,000 in Tax Increment Financing to help the developers raze the old 1980s-era strip mall buildings on the site. The board also approved $150,000 in Facade Improvement Program funds to help pay for larger windows, masonry and siding for a more appealing look.
"The area is a hub of activity with the nearby popular shopping center, U.S. Post Office headquarters and being served by two major transportation arterials, Brooks and Russell streets," explained Missoula Redevelopment Agency assistant director Chris Behan.
"Other than the shopping center and upgrades of two coffee businesses, there has been little redevelopment of the considerable commercial property in the neighborhood east of Russell Street between Brooks Street and North Avenue," Behan added. "This project may serve to create more commercial interest in the area."
Russ Williams, Debbie Williams' son, is the co-owner of Zootown Laundry. He said it's been busy, and people seem especially interested in using the larger machines to do giant loads all at once. He also has some machines set to "lucky mode" so they only charge a quarter on their tenth use.
"Some people get really excited," he said, grinning.
Moseley and Debbie Williams have become friends with all the business owners in the new complex. They're excited about the grand opening this fall as well.
"When they built Tremper's Shopping Center, this was way out in the country and now it's midtown, it's the center of the universe as far as Missoula's concerned," Williams said. "It's amazing what 60-plus years does."
Moseley said she's especially pleased with how they were able to revitalize an entire city block.
"OZ Architects did the design and they're responsible for a lot of the look," she said. "We came to them with pictures off Pinterest. We had ideas for parts of buildings we liked, and that's all we had to do. They put it together as an artistic concept that we just fell in love with right away."
Williams said the pandemic made things difficult.
"At first we noticed potential hesitation among business owners wanting to sign up," she said. "And then it was getting permits and materials after that. The price of one particular board, OSB (oriented strand board), tripled ... then it was unavailable. But our general contractor Price Construction knew it was coming so he was ordering stuff as soon as he knew what we needed."
In the end, it was worth it.
"It's going to actually happen," she said. "The 10 tenants that we have, they're all local sweet people and they're gonna just thrive here. It's just going to be wonderful. And it's nice to be part of midtown and have something special for the community. So we're very happy."