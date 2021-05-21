New brewery, Thai restaurant among 10 new businesses in midtown plaza

"Other than the shopping center and upgrades of two coffee businesses, there has been little redevelopment of the considerable commercial property in the neighborhood east of Russell Street between Brooks Street and North Avenue," Behan added. "This project may serve to create more commercial interest in the area."

Russ Williams, Debbie Williams' son, is the co-owner of Zootown Laundry. He said it's been busy, and people seem especially interested in using the larger machines to do giant loads all at once. He also has some machines set to "lucky mode" so they only charge a quarter on their tenth use.

"Some people get really excited," he said, grinning.

Moseley and Debbie Williams have become friends with all the business owners in the new complex. They're excited about the grand opening this fall as well.

"When they built Tremper's Shopping Center, this was way out in the country and now it's midtown, it's the center of the universe as far as Missoula's concerned," Williams said. "It's amazing what 60-plus years does."

Moseley said she's especially pleased with how they were able to revitalize an entire city block.