New bridge restores access to Great Burn

FISH CREEK — Fireweed as tall as a horse’s saddlehorn has colored over the fire scar at Clearwater Crossing, and a new bridge will help horses and hikers enter this edge of the Great Burn proposed wilderness area.
The old rope footbridge burned during a 9,000-acre one-day rampage of the West Fork Fish Creek fire in 2015.
Today the drainage remains a pincushion of burned trees surrounded by new shrubs and hip-high lodgepole pines. Along the West Fork trail, dead cedars stand naked with strips of bark yards long strewn around them like banana peels. They mix with piles of Douglas fir bark that shatter like puzzle pieces.
“As of today, we’re done,” Lolo National Forest engineer Nate Kegel said as a contractor’s truck hauled away an excavator. Behind him, the new 90-foot steel span over the creek stood ready for access.
“We wanted to accommodate stock better,” Kegel said of the beefy replacement. “Fording the creek here was causing a lot of erosion. And it’s pretty sketchy to ford this when the high water is up. It’s impossible to cross on foot.”
By mid-August, Fish Creek’s several streams looked bony but still attractive to fly-fishing anglers up and down the drainage. A half-dozen cars were parked at Big Pine Fishing Access Site, location of the state’s allegedly largest Ponderosa pine tree (6 feet wide at the base).
“Clearwater Crossing is the start of three big loops in the Great Burn,” said Lolo spokeswoman Kate Jerman. “That leads to more than 200 miles of trail in there.”
The Great Burn refers to the 3-million-acre forest fire that scorched hundreds of miles of forest along the Montana-Idaho border. Triggered on Aug. 20, 1910, largely by sparks from recently built railroads through the forests, the catastrophe resulted in at least 87 deaths and the destruction of whole towns. It helped define the mission of the newly formed Forest Service as a protector of public lands.
By contrast, 2015's West Fork Fish Creek fire burned about 12,000 acres, and destroyed a Forest Service work station at Clearwater Crossing in addition to the old bridge. Mixed in with the recently killed trees are massive stumps dating back to the turn of the 20th century that were cut before the Great Burn.
The new bridge was designed by D&J Engineers and fabricated by True North Steel, both of Missoula, and installed by Schlegel Enterprises Inc. of Kalispell.
Jerman said the project is part of the Ninemile Ranger District’s regular maintenance program. However, the Fish Creek area is on the table for extensive road, trail and facility upgrades next year through Great American Outdoors Act funding.