New bridge restores access to Great Burn

“Clearwater Crossing is the start of three big loops in the Great Burn,” said Lolo spokeswoman Kate Jerman. “That leads to more than 200 miles of trail in there.”

The Great Burn refers to the 3-million-acre forest fire that scorched hundreds of miles of forest along the Montana-Idaho border. Triggered on Aug. 20, 1910, largely by sparks from recently built railroads through the forests, the catastrophe resulted in at least 87 deaths and the destruction of whole towns. It helped define the mission of the newly formed Forest Service as a protector of public lands.

By contrast, 2015's West Fork Fish Creek fire burned about 12,000 acres, and destroyed a Forest Service work station at Clearwater Crossing in addition to the old bridge. Mixed in with the recently killed trees are massive stumps dating back to the turn of the 20th century that were cut before the Great Burn.

The new bridge was designed by D&J Engineers and fabricated by True North Steel, both of Missoula, and installed by Schlegel Enterprises Inc. of Kalispell.

Jerman said the project is part of the Ninemile Ranger District’s regular maintenance program. However, the Fish Creek area is on the table for extensive road, trail and facility upgrades next year through Great American Outdoors Act funding.

