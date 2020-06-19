New buildings planned for tech company at Old Sawmill District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two new three-story buildings are slated to be constructed over the next year and a half in the Old Sawmill District near downtown Missoula.

When they're completed by the end of 2021, they'll house local tech company Advanced Technology Group, a Cognizant company. The new office space will be within the Tech Campus on the District, which will be eventually able to accommodate more than 400 employees.

"We have building permits for two new commercial buildings," said Leslie Wetherbee, co-developer of the District with her husband Ed Wetherbee. "They're going to be beautiful. They're going to be a showcase for Missoula. We'll have a skybridge between them, and one will have a rooftop deck."

The two will be slightly different sizes and will be a combined 40,000 square feet, according to Old Sawmill District property operations manager Bridget Baxter. Each will have a small retail tenant space on the ground floor, and Baxter said they're in discussions with possible tenants and might seek out interested parties.