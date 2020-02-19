New candidate files for county commissioner election

A new candidate is vying to contend for a Missoula County Commission seat for District 1 in the upcoming May 5 election.
Alan Ault, a Republican who has run for City Council, filed to take on Juanita Vero, a Democrat who is currently serving as county commissioner for District 1.
"One of the reasons why I'm running is because both county and city taxes are going up people are not happy about that and there are ways we can fix it," Ault told the Missoulian on Tuesday.
The elected commissioner will serve a six-year term. Vero took her oath of office in late June after commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick selected her from three candidates nominated by the Missoula Democratic Central Committee. She took take the place of Nicole "Cola" Rowley, a Democrat who accepted an administrative position in Gallatin County.