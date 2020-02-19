You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New candidate files for county commissioner election

New candidate files for county commissioner election

{{featured_button_text}}
Alan Ault

Ault

A new candidate is vying to contend for a Missoula County Commission seat for District 1 in the upcoming May 5 election. 

Alan Ault, a Republican who has run for City Council, filed to take on Juanita Vero, a Democrat who is currently serving as county commissioner for District 1.

"One of the reasons why I'm running is because both county and city taxes are going up people are not happy about that and there are ways we can fix it," Ault told the Missoulian on Tuesday. 

The elected commissioner will serve a six-year term. Vero took her oath of office in late June after commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick selected her from three candidates nominated by the Missoula Democratic Central Committee. She took take the place of Nicole "Cola" Rowley, a Democrat who accepted an administrative position in Gallatin County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News