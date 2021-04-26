New candidates file for Missoula City Council

Several more Missoula residents have filed to run for City Council in the 2021 election.
Council members serve four-year terms and there are six seats up for election this year — one in each ward.
There have been no additional filings in the mayoral or municipal judge races since April 22. Filing closes June 21. The Montana Secretary of State office has until July 16 to approve Missoula County's mail-ballot election.
New filings
In Ward 2, Rebecca Dawson will challenge incumbent Jordan Hess, who said Thursday he'd seek a third term.
Dawson ran for the Montana House District 95 seat in the 2020 election. She was the Republican nominee after winning a primary race last June.
"I’m running to promote common sense ideas, educational choices, and workable solutions that will enhance our lives and those of our families without creating additional hardships for taxpayers," Dawson wrote on her website. "It is time for fiscal responsibility within our government and a return to personal responsibility within our community."
Incumbent Ward 5 council member Stacie Anderson is no longer running unopposed. Bob Campbell announced his candidacy and filed on April 24.
Campbell works for the Missoula Police Department as a sergeant in the patrol division and has served in law enforcement for 21 years. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve and Montana National Guard as a sergeant first class.
He cited government spending, scope of government, housing affordability and mental health as major points of emphasis on his campaign website.
"The controlling city leadership insists on a path that is set to work against working families — an insatiable appetite to grow government, stifle small business in the midst of a pandemic, and the gentrification of an entire generation of Missoulians — hardly a Missoula that works for everyone," Campbell said in an op-ed to the Missoulian announcing his run.
In Ward 4, retired businessman Alan Ault announced his candidacy and will run against Mike Nugent, who filed last week. Ault's platform stated he would stop increasing property taxes, promote small businesses and seek to end purchase of property by the city.
Ault, who said he has lived in Missoula for over 20 years, has served on the Missoula Planning Board and Local Government Study Commission.
"I am running because major problems of the city are not being resolved to the benefit of the Missoula city taxpayers, being both private citizens and small businesses," Ault said in a news release.
In Ward 1, Kevin Hunt, a Hellgate High School and University of Montana graduate, is running for the seat held by Bryan von Lossberg, who is not seeking re-election.
Hunt has run twice for council.
"Those very wealthy and powerful interests are well-represented on the City Council and their influence has depressed local wages, displaced people from affordable apartments and mobile homes, threatened to dispossess older Missoulians from their homes due to skyrocketing property taxes driven by TIF projects, decimated urban farmland and open space, and too often entailed secretive dealings, little oversight and Orwellian double-speak," Hunt said in an email. "I am running to end that influence over the Council and to foster local government that is clean, lean and green."
There have been no filings for Ward 6. Ward 3 council member Heather Harp told the Missoulian she will not seek a second term.
