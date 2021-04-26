New candidates file for Missoula City Council

He cited government spending, scope of government, housing affordability and mental health as major points of emphasis on his campaign website.

"The controlling city leadership insists on a path that is set to work against working families — an insatiable appetite to grow government, stifle small business in the midst of a pandemic, and the gentrification of an entire generation of Missoulians — hardly a Missoula that works for everyone," Campbell said in an op-ed to the Missoulian announcing his run.

In Ward 4, retired businessman Alan Ault announced his candidacy and will run against Mike Nugent, who filed last week. Ault's platform stated he would stop increasing property taxes, promote small businesses and seek to end purchase of property by the city.

Ault, who said he has lived in Missoula for over 20 years, has served on the Missoula Planning Board and Local Government Study Commission.

"I am running because major problems of the city are not being resolved to the benefit of the Missoula city taxpayers, being both private citizens and small businesses," Ault said in a news release.

In Ward 1, Kevin Hunt, a Hellgate High School and University of Montana graduate, is running for the seat held by Bryan von Lossberg, who is not seeking re-election.