New clerk takes in the reins in Missoula County

Missoula County has a new Clerk of District Court.

The Missoula County Commissioners appointed Amy McGhee on Thursday as the interim clerk, following former Clerk Shirley Faust’s retirement this week. McGhee spent the last two years as the chief deputy clerk, Faust’s second in command.

McGhee has been working in Missoula County for over eight years. She started as a temp in the human resources department, then moved up to the county attorney’s office and worked under former county attorney Fred Van Valkenberg. She worked as a paralegal in the office up until 2019 and then transferred to the court administrator job in the county's justice court.

“I was there until Shirley posted for the chief deputy clerk of district court position,” McGhee said. “I got that position and I’ve been there since August of 2020.”

The chief deputy clerks stands in place of the elected clerk when they’re out of the office for any reason. McGhee learned the inner workings of the clerk’s office through Faust, and said she felt well-equipped to take over as head clerk. Faust’s last day was Wednesday.

“It’s no small task, and it was pretty daunting,” McGhee said of being in charge of the office when Faust was out. “(I’m) pretty honored that she trained me and mentored me the way she did.”

The Clerk of District Court maintains all the records for the Missoula County District Court, including both criminal and civil cases. The office also issues all the marriage licenses for the county and keeps an up-to-date list of eligible jurors for trials in the county’s district court. McGhee now oversees an office of 18 deputy clerks.

McGhee said there aren’t any significant changes on the horizon.

“It’s always been a pretty well-oiled machine,” McGhee said, adding she might explore looking at an updated jury-selection system since the county’s current one is archaic.

During her 20 year-tenure, Faust ensured the clerk’s office was forwarding-facing and customer serviced oriented, something McGhee plans to continue.

“The system, whether it be the criminal justice system or even just the court system, is so hard to navigate,” she said. “One of the things that I enjoy doing the most is helping people navigate this challenging system.”

The clerk’s job is an elected position and McGhee’s interim appointment expires in 2024. McGhee said she absolutely intends to run in the election to keep clerking.

“I really enjoy what I'm doing,” she said. “I can't imagine not doing it.“