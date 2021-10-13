New Clyde debuts on South Higgins, gives coffee shop more space

“This space is so visible on the corner, so I feel like we’ve garnered a whole new group of customers,” Bradshaw said.

With a larger location comes the need for more staff. Bradshaw had about seven employees at the old location, and now has just over 20.

Clyde closed right before Thanksgiving in November 2020, signed the lease for the new location in January and started building in earnest in March.

The building was an empty shell when Bradshaw took it over, with just walls and a ceiling for engineers and designers to work with.

“It was a wonderful blank canvas that allowed us to overlay the things we wanted both structurally and to design and lay out the retail area,” she said.

The design concept for the new space echoes Bradshaw’s love of minimalism. Light-colored wood, concrete and white fixtures adorn the new interior.

Customers can expect the same exceptional, hearty coffee. However, beans are roasted on-site now, which has been a great addition to the business, Bradshaw said.