New Clyde debuts on South Higgins, gives coffee shop more space

Since opening its new location on South Higgins Avenue in early September, Clyde Coffee has become a hub for Missoula locals to sip beans roasted just feet away in the new roasting facility.
“It’s been phenomenal, business has been booming,” owner Glenda Bradshaw said. “We’ve been so grateful for the response from the community.”
Bradshaw loved Clyde’s original location, which opened in 2015, just a few blocks up the street on the Hip Strip, but felt space-constrained and wanted to find something larger to house the coffee shop.
The new space allows Clyde to host about three times the number of people as the old location did at any given time.
COVID closures also pushed Bradshaw to expand — the old location was not conducive to pandemic-era operations, she said. They did curbside orders, but it was uncomfortable for staff.
“I thought, ‘I have to close Clyde or I have to move it some place that’s more COVID-friendly,’” she said.
“I thought it would be a good time to diversify the business and not just have a service but also have a product,” she added, pointing to the roasting facility.
Increased visibility in the Missoula community has come with the new location too.
“This space is so visible on the corner, so I feel like we’ve garnered a whole new group of customers,” Bradshaw said.
With a larger location comes the need for more staff. Bradshaw had about seven employees at the old location, and now has just over 20.
Clyde closed right before Thanksgiving in November 2020, signed the lease for the new location in January and started building in earnest in March.
The building was an empty shell when Bradshaw took it over, with just walls and a ceiling for engineers and designers to work with.
“It was a wonderful blank canvas that allowed us to overlay the things we wanted both structurally and to design and lay out the retail area,” she said.
The design concept for the new space echoes Bradshaw’s love of minimalism. Light-colored wood, concrete and white fixtures adorn the new interior.
Customers can expect the same exceptional, hearty coffee. However, beans are roasted on-site now, which has been a great addition to the business, Bradshaw said.
“It was kind of a blank slate, where we can cater to light roast drinkers and dark roast drinkers, and that’s been really exciting,” head roaster Sanders Smith said, adding he was elated to be brought onto the team.
Smith also does screen-printing in house for Clyde, meaning he creates the labels and artwork for Clyde’s packaging and merchandise.
Along with a roasting facility, the new building also allowed Bradshaw to install a full kitchen. Now they make their baked goods in-house and recently hired a head pastry chef. While the menu from old Clyde hasn’t expanded too much in the new location, Bradshaw anticipates adding new menu items soon.
Bradshaw describes Clyde as a coffee shop that offers heavy savory fare. Food offerings right now range from avocado toast to hummus toast to a bagel breakfast sandwich.
Down the road, Clyde will also revamp its website, start a coffee subscription business and sell its beans in local grocery stores (they’re available for purchase now at Clyde).