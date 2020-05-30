New community garden place of solace in uncertain times

After a couple of hours of weeding on Saturday, Lianna Waller was feeling accomplished. Waller and her daughter Maya cleared the whole 15-square-foot garden plot of knee-high field pennycress weeds and were ready to start planting. Maya was excited to list the array of fruits and vegetables they would grow, from cucumbers to cantaloupe.
“And we also have a pig. See!” she said as she jumped in a self-created mud puddle.
Waller was happy to see her daughter enjoying the garden space, despite the mud smeared across the 7-year-old’s dress. She said Maya has been talking about the opening of the community garden near their home nonstop and they were both excited to start planting.
Saturday was the opening day of Garden City Harvest’s 10th community garden, located near Hellgate Elementary School. The garden’s 24 plots bring Garden City to just shy of 400 plots across Missoula, according to Community Development Coordinator Genevieve Jessop Marsh. The organization was founded in 1996 with the opening of what is now the River Road Farmstead, a joint farm and community garden.
For now, Jessop Marsh says the garden is being called Siren Road Garden, but within the month the gardeners will choose a personalized name for it.
Jessop Marsh loves witnessing the gardens across Missoula bloom, both with fresh local food and with human connection. She is proud of the access the community farms grant to all sort of people, from families to retired folk. Each plot is rented for the season at $40 for low-income residents and $70 for middle-income or higher. The price includes high-quality soil, gardening tools and water, not to mention Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walkways and raised garden beds that make the garden accessible to people of all different abilities.
“You get pretty much everything you need, except for the seeds, starts and elbow grease,” Jessop Marsh said. “You have to provide those yourself.”
The garden opened just over a month after the others, she said, as they needed time to finish building the garden for it to be operational. The garden was built primarily by volunteers.
Jessop Marsh believes the other gardens, which opened April 25, have been a place of solace for people. As COVID-19 concerns mounted and people had to isolate themselves, being able to work outside and grow something has been a way to cope. Since the pandemic, Garden City Harvest has been growing a waiting list for both their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares and the community garden plots she said.
CSA customers pay an upfront fee and receive a weekly share of vegetables from local farms over the course of a growing season, typically 18 weeks in Missoula. This is the first time in years they’ve had a CSA shares waiting list.
“Just to support something locally has been an easy solution for a lot of people,” Jessop Marsh said. “And just an instinctive ‘let’s grow our own food,’ you know?”
Lianna Waller is somewhat new to gardening. She’s done it on and off most of her life, and even tried growing plants in boxes in her yard, but the wildlife would always eat it. When she heard about a possible community garden, she was thrilled and joined a leadership team. Her new garden plot at the Siren Road location is her first and she’s excited to learn from experienced gardeners this season.
“I definitely don’t have a great green thumb,” she said. “I try.”
She’s most excited to grow corn, something she’s never tried before, and pumpkins. She thinks Maya will have fun with the pumpkins.
“My hope is just that she loves it,” Waller said. “I think right now it’s kind of a nice outlet to be able to get out here and play in the mud and put things in the ground.”
Waller says she’s been lucky. Her and her husband both have jobs that allowed them to stay home with Maya after her school was closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been challenging to try and home school the energetic young girl and she’s tried being mindful of her emotional and social needs.
“My hope is that she just learns that when we have tough times we come together,” Waller said. “ … I think this kind of stuff helps cement that we can do this together, we can be outside, we don’t feel like we’re closed up in our house not knowing what is gonna happen.”
