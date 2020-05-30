New community garden place of solace in uncertain times

“Just to support something locally has been an easy solution for a lot of people,” Jessop Marsh said. “And just an instinctive ‘let’s grow our own food,’ you know?”

Lianna Waller is somewhat new to gardening. She’s done it on and off most of her life, and even tried growing plants in boxes in her yard, but the wildlife would always eat it. When she heard about a possible community garden, she was thrilled and joined a leadership team. Her new garden plot at the Siren Road location is her first and she’s excited to learn from experienced gardeners this season.

“I definitely don’t have a great green thumb,” she said. “I try.”

She’s most excited to grow corn, something she’s never tried before, and pumpkins. She thinks Maya will have fun with the pumpkins.

“My hope is just that she loves it,” Waller said. “I think right now it’s kind of a nice outlet to be able to get out here and play in the mud and put things in the ground.”

Waller says she’s been lucky. Her and her husband both have jobs that allowed them to stay home with Maya after her school was closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been challenging to try and home school the energetic young girl and she’s tried being mindful of her emotional and social needs.

“My hope is that she just learns that when we have tough times we come together,” Waller said. “ … I think this kind of stuff helps cement that we can do this together, we can be outside, we don’t feel like we’re closed up in our house not knowing what is gonna happen.”

