Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

There's some news in the world of baked goods and cookies in Missoula:

Grant Melton, a former culinary producer who worked for celebrity chef Rachael Ray, has opened a bake shop called Bake Sale in Missoula. He's selling his baked goods at the Clark Fork Market on Saturdays and the Tuesday evening market at the north end of Higgins.

Also, Mary's Mountain Cookies has gotten a permit for a new business inside Southgate Mall at the former Caffe Dolce location near the main mall entrance. The chain also has a location in downtown Missoula.

Since its existence along the historic Mullan Road, West Front Street has been dubbed Missoula’s "red light district," implying that the district remained a place of vice, sin and corruption influenced by the radical reformist religious movements of the late 19th century.

While some in Missoula are familiar with the name Mary Gleim or the brief history of West Front Street, many of the district’s stories remain untold, including that of Gleim and her businesses.

A new tour offered by the Unseen Missoula program of the Downtown Missoula Partnership uncovers these stories and explores the district through storytelling. The tour, named Carnal Enterprises, changes the narrative from “red-light district” (a hotbed of seediness leading people down a path of immoral corruption) to a “restricted district” that was home to an ostracized community of people separated from the mainstream culture due to class, race, sex, and/or occupation.

From 1889-1917, West Front and West Main Streets became home to a vibrant "restricted" community of working women, Chinese laborers, African American soldiers, and lower-class immigrants who built the environment that Missoulians have come to love today.

“The opportunity to offer this tour is important with respect to the implementation of the Downtown Heritage Interpretive Plan,” said Brandon Dewey, program director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership. “This tour helps us tell the history of minorities in our community and share the stories of how they lived here at the end of the 19th century and into the 20th. Guests will enjoy learning about the characters that were deeply integrated into the neighborhood along with the fascinating, and sometimes humorous, stories of how they lived.”

After taking the tour, guests will have a new understanding of restricted districts in the American West, particularly in western Montana. In addition, guests will understand that these districts’ histories are just as important to Western narratives and to Montana history as the stories of people like Christopher Higgins and Andrew Hammond.

Tour author and Unseen tour guide Sophia Etier noted that acknowledging the stories of those from the restricted districts is crucial.

“We are able to live in this beautifully-built historic environment and learn about our heritage because of the work they did and the experiences they endured,” Etier said.

Unseen Missoula, a program of Heritage Missoula from the Downtown Missoula Partnership, offers education-based, guided walking tours to showcase Missoula’s unique history. The program aims to connect Missoulians and guests to our community, foster cultural identity, and promote heritage experiences for all.

Carnal Enterprises kicked off on July 1, and will be offered weekly in addition to the existing Unseen Missoula guided walking tours. Tours are $15 per person and can be purchased online at missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula.

For more information, contact Program Director Brandon Dewey via email at brandon@missouladowntown.com or via phone at (406) 543-4238.

Nicole Toone, vice president of commercial lending at First Security Bank in Missoula, has been named MoFi’s Montana Lender of the Year for 2022. MoFi, a Missoula nonprofit, presents the award annually to its most prolific commercial lending partner, an individual who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to meeting the needs of small-business owners and entrepreneurs across Montana.

Many successful Montana businesses struggle to get the financing they need to grow, according to MoFi. Toone has been recognized for helping connect small-business owners and entrepreneurs with a resource to meet that need — flexible, responsible capital that sees them through short-term growth and prepares them for a longer-term bank loan. That capital comes from MoFi, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution that provides financing and consulting services to small-business owners and entrepreneurs who are unable to receive a traditional bank loan.

Toone has lived in Missoula for more than 25 years and worked at First Security Bank for more than 16 years, starting as a teller and rising to her current role as vice president, commercial lending. In 2022, she referred 14 businesses to MoFi, with 11 of them receiving financing.

“I really enjoy working with small businesses in the Missoula community and am always looking for the best options to help my customers,” Toone said. “MoFi has greatly benefited my business customers, and I never hesitate to reach out to them to discuss potential financing opportunities. MoFi’s entire team is responsive and helpful, and I highly value their partnership and expertise. I would recommend MoFi to any other lender as an extremely useful resource.”