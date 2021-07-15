New county study looks at where rivers might wash away structures

When the Clark Fork River flooded in 2018, the river channel moved in many locations in Missoula County and washed several mobile homes into the water. Neighborhoods flooded, power poles tipped over and levees and berms were eroded.
The crisis prompted the Missoula Valley Water Quality District and the Missoula Conservation District to study how the Clark Fork and Bitterroot river channels have changed over time, and how they are predicted to move in the future.
The two districts released a channel migration zone study this week. Using aerial photos and annual maps of the riverbank going back to 1955, researchers found that in some areas of the county the rivers have migrated between 1,000 and 2,000 feet.
“The extent of movement of the river is highly dependent on the geology and the flood history,” said Elena Evans, a hydrogeologist with the Water Quality District. “2018 was close to a 25-year flood on the Clark Fork below Missoula. As we see the frequency of flooding increase, we are likely to see more migration of these two rivers.”
She said an important component of the study is a look at the potential impacts river migrations will have on current structures or proposed developments.
The two districts produced a map that shows areas where the river might develop a completely new path over the next 100 years due to erodible soils and other factors. These areas, called avulsion hazard zones, can be seen on a map of the county by going online to missoula.co/waterquality. Evans noted that the map just shows areas that have the highest likelihood of seeing new river channel migration and nothing should be taken as a guarantee.
The Kelly Island area near the confluence of the two rivers has several avulsion-prone areas, including one portion that’s moved 900 feet since 1955.
The study also shows areas where a home or structure could be washed away. Those areas are distinct from floodplains, which are predictions of areas that would be underwater during a flood.
The study will help residents be aware of the hazards that exist in residential and developing areas along the rivers, according to the Conservation District’s resource conservationist Radley Watkins.
The Missoula Conservation District’s goals are to protect water quality, stream corridors and riparian habitat.
“When we are reviewing proposed projects, we need to be confident that these projects aren’t going to be taken out by the river in the next 20 years or change the river in such a way that downstream properties are affected," Watkins said.
The county hopes to assist land managers, property owners, government officials and other stakeholders in making good decisions along rivers, according to county communications coordinator Sarah Bell.
County commissioner Dave Strohmaier noted that the county is currently in the process of updating its zoning regulations.
"The last thing we want to be doing is replicating in the 21st century problems we've discovered were created in generations past by development patterns in channel migration zones," Strohmaier said, adding that the county needs to make sure when planning for future development that everyone takes into account that river channels are not fixed.
"This study will be a super-helpful tool in helping inform decisions as we move forward," he said.
Evans noted that much of the Clark Fork River throughout Missoula is bounded on at least one side by engineered levees. There are vast sections of river in other areas of the county where the water won’t be constrained by human-made structures.
“We have to remember that this map is based on data back to 1955, and since then we haven’t had any large floods such as the 1908 flood,” Evans noted. “So while this is a good estimate of erosion rates, it doesn’t really capture one of those large, landscape-altering floods. This is a good way for people to identify areas where it might be risky to put infrastructure.”
The maps also show places where land-use managers can allow the river to keep doing its slow-motion dance across the Missoula Valley, as it has done for eons.
“This is a good way to identify river riparian management areas and keeping enough space for it to move," Evans said, "because it’s going to move regardless of what we do.”