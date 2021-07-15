New county study looks at where rivers might wash away structures

The two districts produced a map that shows areas where the river might develop a completely new path over the next 100 years due to erodible soils and other factors. These areas, called avulsion hazard zones, can be seen on a map of the county by going online to missoula.co/waterquality. Evans noted that the map just shows areas that have the highest likelihood of seeing new river channel migration and nothing should be taken as a guarantee.

The Kelly Island area near the confluence of the two rivers has several avulsion-prone areas, including one portion that’s moved 900 feet since 1955.

The study also shows areas where a home or structure could be washed away. Those areas are distinct from floodplains, which are predictions of areas that would be underwater during a flood.

The study will help residents be aware of the hazards that exist in residential and developing areas along the rivers, according to the Conservation District’s resource conservationist Radley Watkins.

The Missoula Conservation District’s goals are to protect water quality, stream corridors and riparian habitat.