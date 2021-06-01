New Crow tribal police force lasted only 5 months

“No one wants to pull over their auntie and give them a ticket,” Bracken said.

He put his job as a mixed martial arts trainer and fight organizer on hold while he worked with Not Afraid’s administration. They tried for two and a half years to get a law enforcement department up and running; applying for private and federal funding and submitting the federal applications.

Then COVID-19 hit. And just a month after the federal CARES funds were received in May, the tribal police department was in full swing. Although he was a non-tribal member who lived outside the reservation, Bracken agreed to become chief of the newly created force.

It is unclear, although unlikely, if the BIA had approved of the tribe’s law enforcement plan, as required in the self-determination process.

And Bracken was fired a month later. He got the call while grocery shopping with his mother from William Falls Down, a newly appointed acting public safety director, informing him of his termination, he said.

“I put my blood, sweat and tears into getting this thing off the ground,” Bracken said. “It was heartbreaking. It affected my family and we went into a financial tailspin.”