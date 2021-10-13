New cryotherapy venture in Missoula offers alternative wellness systems

Inside a rumbling high-tech chamber at the new Cryo Method health and wellness facility in downtown Missoula, the temperature rapidly drops to between -150 and -220 degrees Fahrenheit while music plays on an overhead speaker.

Inside, participants wear a robe, a headband, socks, gloves and a mask to protect their extremities, but the goal is to have the body initiate a “fight or flight” in response to the sudden cold.

Adrenaline is released, causing blood to rush from the periphery of the body to the core in order to warm the vital organs. After stepping out of the machine, the blood quickly returns to the rest of the body.

Like immersing oneself in a cold lake or an ice bath, cryotherapy is meant to improve circulation and combat pain and inflammation in the body.

“Your body is kind of sensing that there’s some danger in it, even though there really isn’t,” explained co-owner Dustin Williams.

He and his wife, Krissy, spent months remodeling the space at 111 W. Broadway and held their grand opening in mid-September.