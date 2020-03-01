New director seeks to balance Innocence Project's dual mission

Now, Sings In The Timber is looking to build further on the policy work started by the previous director, particularly the state legislative Interim Law and Justice Committee's current work to suss out what compensation for the wrongfully incarcerated should look like, and how it can be paid. Nationally, that discussion is divided on whether it should be a flat rate per year, or a sliding scale based on how long a person was wrongfully incarcerated.

"I would be supportive of having it be a flat rate," she said, adding that is typically what exonerees want to see, as well. "The Innocence network is supportive of a flat rate, (and) they're also supportive of the sliding (scale). They want to see compensation for exonerees, period.

"Right now we're in the phase of looking at other states and figuring out what's right for Montana."

Additionally, the Innocence Project currently has 12 "open" investigations into cases of possible wrongful convictions, Sings In The Timber said. Four of them are in the planning stages for some action in the next year.