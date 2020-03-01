New director seeks to balance Innocence Project's dual mission

A dozen years after the Montana Innocence Project was founded as a state-level chapter of a nationwide network, Amy Sings In The Timber's selection as its newest executive director marks the next milestone in the organization's evolution.
She returned to the Treasure State as the Montana Innocence Project is poised for success. Sings In The Timber was named the new executive director shortly after the turn of the new year. Less than a month later, Missoula prosecutors dismissed a disputed homicide charge against Innocence Project client Robert Wilkes, whose decade-old conviction was overturned in 2018, bringing the Innocence Project's list of exonerees to seven in under four years.
"It's nice that I got to walk into a couple of wins," she said Friday from her office at the University of Montana's Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
Wilkes' overturned conviction counts as one of those wins, but Sings In The Timber is also talking about the momentum in policy initiated by her predecessor, Frank Knaack.
Sings In The Timber, 45, wants to bring a stronger balance to the Innocence Project's dual roles: to exonerate the wrongfully convicted and prevent wrongful incarceration. When she was recruited into applying for the job last year, she knew the organization was at a flexion point, and her unanimous selection by the board of directors was a sign the organization wanted to bring that balance to level, as well.
Sings In The Timber's background includes 20 years of legal aid and access to justice work. Born and raised in Milwaukee, she came to Montana specifically to enroll in the University of Montana's Federal Indian Law clinic. Previously she had worked in anthropology on Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act efforts.
"Those are very technical legal compilations, so that's how I got interested in law," she said. "I came here to study, specifically, Federal Indian Law."
During law school she put her courses to work by practicing on behalf of tribes and individuals. Before long she was serving as the interim director for UM's Indian Law Clinic.
"I'm a reluctantly good administrator," she said, half-jokingly. "Nobody wants to think they're a good administrator, but I've got a knack for it."
She later worked for the Montana Office of Public Instruction's Indian Education Division, sat on the board at the ACLU of Montana, and for nine years served as executive director for the Montana Justice Foundation, mobilizing access to justice and equal justice initiatives around the state. Part of her work there included building a budget with more horsepower to fund staff to make those initiatives work.
Scott Crichton, who was executive director of the ACLU of Montana for 27 years, said Sings In The Timber was an asset to the board during and even after her time there.
"She's got a very good mix between dealing with the issues that bring us together and dealing with the reality of how to pay for things," Crichton said. "I think Amy does a very good job of telling the stories that will inspire people to write the checks."
After a stint in Chicago, Sings In The Timber returned to Montana last year for family reasons. Within a few months, she was pulled back to the UM campus for an opening at an organization with which she was already familiar; in previous capacities, she had worked with board members from the Innocence Project, several who remain on the board today who were present when the outfit was founded.
The shape of the organization has changed in that time, Sings In The Timber said. The Montana Innocence Project once funded three attorneys, a full-time investigator and an executive director. Today, the only full-time employees include Caiti Carpenter, the Innocence Project's legal director, and Sings In The Timber, with a part-time investigator and a part-time web manager.
"For a long time, I think the organization was very legal-heavy, and we have seven exonerees to show for it, which is tremendous," Sings In The Timber said, crediting a strong relationship with the law school on campus. "For the organization that's kind of tightening down the hatches, in some respects, a really impressive amount of work has been able to be accomplished on the legal side and the policy side."
Now, Sings In The Timber is looking to build further on the policy work started by the previous director, particularly the state legislative Interim Law and Justice Committee's current work to suss out what compensation for the wrongfully incarcerated should look like, and how it can be paid. Nationally, that discussion is divided on whether it should be a flat rate per year, or a sliding scale based on how long a person was wrongfully incarcerated.
"I would be supportive of having it be a flat rate," she said, adding that is typically what exonerees want to see, as well. "The Innocence network is supportive of a flat rate, (and) they're also supportive of the sliding (scale). They want to see compensation for exonerees, period.
"Right now we're in the phase of looking at other states and figuring out what's right for Montana."
Additionally, the Innocence Project currently has 12 "open" investigations into cases of possible wrongful convictions, Sings In The Timber said. Four of them are in the planning stages for some action in the next year.
Beyond exonerees, Sings In The Timber wants the Innocence Project to play a bigger role in other movements in the criminal justice system, such as bail reform, dismantling public access to the violent offender registry and taking a deeper dive into statistics in local criminal justice, as is being done by the city-county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Sings In The Timber doesn't want to let the legal side of the organization's work fall to the side, but rather seeks a more "well-rounded" function.
"There is a tremendous amount of potential and untapped potential not only for this organization but also for this organization's role in the greater fabric of criminal justice reform and what that looks like in the state of Montana," she said.