A new documentary, called "The Art of Primitive Survival: Native American Tools and Techniques," will debut on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Arlee Victor Charlo Theatre in Pablo.

The documentary features Buck Hitswithastick, a Bitterroot Salish cultural expert, who discusses the role of tools and demonstrates to viewers how to make them. In the film, Hitswithastick talks about Native American history, tradition and tribes' connection to land and animals.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Hitswithastick, who will also display some of his tools at the event.

The project was funded in part by the Montana Arts Council and is hosted by the Cultural and Language Studies Department program at Salish Kootenai College.