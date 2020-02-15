New downtown brewery pays homage to 'Cranky Sam' of Missoula's past

The Heggens originally were planning on calling their place “Black Timber Brewing” but quickly changed their mind after meeting with UM researchers and learning the history of Cranky Sam.

“We want to tell the story of who he was,” Heggen explained. They plan to have articles about Cranky Sam up in the brewery, and they’ll display some of the artifacts from his era. She noted that both the Badlander bar and The Bodega bar nearby are named in reference to the area.

They also had other historical surprises as they remodeled. For example, they uncovered a beautiful painting of a nude woman’s figure in red and black, covered by old drywall, and had it restored by an expert from the Montana Historical Society. Now it’s displayed prominently behind glass. They also had an old rock wall, dating to the 1860s, restored and left it exposed for customers to see. The old timber from the building they remodeled was repurposed and used in the bar, and the original brick was left intact in most other spots.