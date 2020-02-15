New downtown brewery pays homage to 'Cranky Sam' of Missoula's past

Cranky Sam was an enigma even in his own time, it seems, but at least the memory of his adventures in Montana live on. That's because the owners of a new brewery in downtown Missoula have made a concerted effort to intertwine the incredible history of their site, including the story of Cranky Sam, to their new establishment.
Jed and Jennifer Heggen are putting the finishing touches on their new Cranky Sam Public House brewery in the 200 block of West Main Street, next to Biga Pizza. When it opens in late March or sometime later in the spring, it’ll have room for 150 people inside, a spacious south-facing outdoor patio with fire pits and trees in the back along with a parking spot for a food truck. Besides their eight to 10 craft beers made on site, they also have a beer and wine license so they can serve hard seltzers, cider, wine and remain open until 2 a.m. if they choose. With Biga Pizza expanding next door, customers will also be able to order a pie to go with their beverage.
But the most exciting aspect is how much of Missoula’s past they’re incorporating, including throwbacks to Missoula’s red light district and “Chinatown,” both of which were located on the current site from about 1880 until 1920.
“It’s been a crazy experience,” Jennifer Heggen explained. “It’s been a real history lesson.”
In a 1908 issue of the Missoulian newspaper, a headline screamed “Cranky Sam Lands in the Toils: Chinese Opium King is Arrested and Will Face Trial in Court.”
There are many other references to Cranky Sam in the Missoulian archives, including his obituary that reads “Locally Famous Chinaman Crosses the Great Divide, After Long Illness” in 1910.
The obituary goes on to say that nobody knew Cranky Sam’s real name, but he was a man “who has flagrantly broken every law and ordinance of this city during his residence here” and died on the island below the Higgins Avenue Bridge that existed before Caras Park was built.
“He was known to every frequenter of the restricted district as a man who knew no law and respected no person,” the obituary continued.
And thus, a legend was born.
You have free articles remaining.
The Heggens had to tear out the concrete floor of the old building before they began to remodel last summer, and allowed a team of researchers and archaeologists to scour the grounds before they filled it back in. As reported in Friday’s Missoulian, the team uncovered thousands of artifacts from Missoula’s past, including items associated with prostitution and the Chinese temple that was located where Biga Pizza is now.
The Heggens originally were planning on calling their place “Black Timber Brewing” but quickly changed their mind after meeting with UM researchers and learning the history of Cranky Sam.
“We want to tell the story of who he was,” Heggen explained. They plan to have articles about Cranky Sam up in the brewery, and they’ll display some of the artifacts from his era. She noted that both the Badlander bar and The Bodega bar nearby are named in reference to the area.
They also had other historical surprises as they remodeled. For example, they uncovered a beautiful painting of a nude woman’s figure in red and black, covered by old drywall, and had it restored by an expert from the Montana Historical Society. Now it’s displayed prominently behind glass. They also had an old rock wall, dating to the 1860s, restored and left it exposed for customers to see. The old timber from the building they remodeled was repurposed and used in the bar, and the original brick was left intact in most other spots.
Kelly Dixon, a University of Montana anthropology professor, supervised a team of students and community volunteers that removed artifacts from the site and took them to a UM archaeology lab for cleaning and analysis. She said the artifacts represent the lives of people largely forgotten by history, because historical sources were generally written about these people rather than by them.
“This type of archaeology helps democratize our multicultural history,” Dixon said.
Nikki Manning, a UM archaeology graduate student, said that despite the “lawlessness” mentioned in the obituary, he was probably an appreciated, if not iconic, member of the community.
“The artifacts left behind by those who likely knew, worked with, socialized with and maybe even quarreled with the man known as Cranky Sam provide connections to Missoulians whose names did not make the newspapers as much as he did,” Manning said.
Kate Kolwicz, another UM archaeology grad student working on the project, said Cranky Sam is the “epitome of someone that Missoulians only know through the words and perceptions of outsiders."
“As a native Missoulian, I have always been fascinated with the lives of ‘people of little note’ in historic Missoula,” she said. “I never dreamed that I would be lucky enough to find an archaeological site in downtown Missoula.”