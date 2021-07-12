New eatery in downtown Missoula: Thyme Out Cafe & Local Market

“People order lunches for work or order for like a couple or a family,” she said. “We have a lot of customers who are police officers, firemen, engineers. People just don’t have time during the day to cook. And it saves money on groceries and wasting food.”

Agnew is glad to finally have a space where she can meet her customers face-to-face as they sit down to enjoy her cooking, she said. The cafe will feature a shelf of games, local artwork and Friday night “mocktail” events for people under the age of 21.

“We try and use as many local vendors as we can, especially during the summer,” she said. “Vegetables and that kind of thing. Basically, we take everybody’s favorite recipe and just put healthier ingredients into it."

Agnew has spent her life trying to help others achieve their wellness goals.

"I come from a background of 25 years in fitness and personal training and the biggest caveat with all my clients was failure in consistent nutrition," she said. "And that’s when I started this."