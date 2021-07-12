New eatery in downtown Missoula: Thyme Out Cafe & Local Market

Kim Agnew kept extremely busy during the pandemic as she hustled to create a new downtown Missoula café featuring healthy pre-cooked meals, boba tea, coffee and other local products.
She's finally finished, and now her passion project — Thyme Out Café & Local Market — is located at 420 N. Higgins Suite B, just to the east of Jimmy John’s in the same commercial complex.
Agnew has been selling her pre-made meals via delivery since 2017, but she finally decided to open up a brick-and-mortar location this year where customers can get grab-and-go meals or use the microwave and tables inside for a heat-and-eat option. She uses a commercial kitchen just across the alley to prepare more than 1,200 meals every week.
“A real convenient space came up and I was like, okay, I don’t have a plan yet but we’re gonna do it,” she said. “It’s not a bad spot at all and where do you find a downtown spot with parking?”
None of her meals are ever frozen, and her recipes include chimichurri steak with sweet potatoes and asparagus or slow-cooked shredded beef enchiladas.
“We do nutritionally balanced meals, Whole 30, keto and plant-based meals," she said. "We do individual and family-style meals.”
She offers everything from a four-ounce meal for $8.99 to custom-sized meals for families and gatherings.
“People order lunches for work or order for like a couple or a family,” she said. “We have a lot of customers who are police officers, firemen, engineers. People just don’t have time during the day to cook. And it saves money on groceries and wasting food.”
Agnew is glad to finally have a space where she can meet her customers face-to-face as they sit down to enjoy her cooking, she said. The cafe will feature a shelf of games, local artwork and Friday night “mocktail” events for people under the age of 21.
“We try and use as many local vendors as we can, especially during the summer,” she said. “Vegetables and that kind of thing. Basically, we take everybody’s favorite recipe and just put healthier ingredients into it."
Agnew has spent her life trying to help others achieve their wellness goals.
"I come from a background of 25 years in fitness and personal training and the biggest caveat with all my clients was failure in consistent nutrition," she said. "And that’s when I started this."
She was born and raised in Missoula and also spent many years making cabinets, so she knows how to remodel a commercial space. The new location is larger than she needs, so she’s collaborating with Pearl Boba Tea and Montana Made Coffee Company. They both have locations inside Thyme Out Café, along with other local vendors selling everything from kombucha to eggs.
Asia Caluori and her partner are starting Pearl Boba Tea after a successful launch of a mobile shop recently.
“It’s gonna be an awesome community here and Kim has a great vision,” Caluori said. “We source the majority of our ingredients locally. Our tea comes from Lake Missoula Tea Company. So for us it’s good to have the local partnerships and we’re focusing on the local community a lot. And I’m hoping that this is the community’s center.”
Shannon Fifield and her business partner, Janele Buckhold, own the drive-through Montana Made Coffee Company shop in Hamilton.
“We were wanting to expand in Missoula anyways and I’m from Missoula,” Fifield said. “Kim reached out looking for a vendor in her shop, so we’re excited.”