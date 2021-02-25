New El Caz restaurant opens on South Avenue

That means the family now has something permanent for the future, he said.

People who live in the neighborhood have been excited to come in.

"Our customers are very happy that we're here," he said. "You know, we have only been open for a week and every day we have nice comments from our customers. Hopefully it will work out for us."

It was "very tough" to open a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic, he said.

"We bought the building before everything was going on so it took us a year," he said. "And now I'm just like, I don't know how I did it. But I'm not behind in payments so that's a good thing. It's just like, somehow I came out. This building was in very, very bad shape. There was a lot of issues with it. We're still finding issues. It was not being updated. So it was a lot of work."

Now, Alfredo and Isabel say they're extremely happy with the way the building turned out. They've got fresh paint, new tables, new decorations, updated bathrooms and lots of natural light.

"We did it the way we wanted to do it," Alfredo said. "The kitchen is all new. You know, it's a lot of work but we did it with love and care. Something for our customers to be happy coming in and see it's clean and good food, good service, awesome owner."