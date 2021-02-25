New El Caz restaurant opens on South Avenue

The dining room at the brand-new El Caz Taqueria restaurant at 2221 South Avenue West in Missoula was busy about noon on Monday, the Mexican eatery's one-week anniversary of opening.
It was the culmination of many months of work for the Hernandez family, who also run the El Cazador restaurant downtown.
"It took a year," explained Isabel Hernandez. "March will be a full year of remodeling."
Isabel is the daughter of Alfredo Hernandez, who with his other daughter Lala (Isabel's sister) started the downtown location on Higgins in 1996.
Alfredo decided to buy a building and start a second location mainly because people kept telling him to do it, he said.
"I bought this building because all my customers' requests," he said. "You know, it was requests from customers that they don't like downtown. Parking, you know, there's like a lot of issues to park."
The old Viva Mexico building came up for sale, and Alfredo decided to buy it.
"It was a big mistake," he joked, noting with a wry smile that it took a huge amount of time, work and finances to remodel it. He bought spotless new kitchen equipment, and he and his family members did all the infrastructure work.
"Too much work, way too much work," he said, laughing. "But of course we own this one now and we're leasing the one downtown."
That means the family now has something permanent for the future, he said.
People who live in the neighborhood have been excited to come in.
"Our customers are very happy that we're here," he said. "You know, we have only been open for a week and every day we have nice comments from our customers. Hopefully it will work out for us."
It was "very tough" to open a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic, he said.
"We bought the building before everything was going on so it took us a year," he said. "And now I'm just like, I don't know how I did it. But I'm not behind in payments so that's a good thing. It's just like, somehow I came out. This building was in very, very bad shape. There was a lot of issues with it. We're still finding issues. It was not being updated. So it was a lot of work."
Now, Alfredo and Isabel say they're extremely happy with the way the building turned out. They've got fresh paint, new tables, new decorations, updated bathrooms and lots of natural light.
"We did it the way we wanted to do it," Alfredo said. "The kitchen is all new. You know, it's a lot of work but we did it with love and care. Something for our customers to be happy coming in and see it's clean and good food, good service, awesome owner."
That last part he said with his usual grin, and his daughter standing next to him broke out in laughter.
It's been a tough year for the Hernandez family. Alfredo's daughter Adelaida "Lala" Hernandez passed away unexpectedly in November 2020. Lala and Isabel had been working in the El Caz taco truck all summer together, and Lala was excited to work in the new space. Isabel said the taco truck will still be at events in Missoula.
"She was my sidekick, and now it's up to me, which is kinda hard," Isabel said. "The original plan, because she's so much friendlier than I am, was she was gonna run up front and I was gonna stay in the kitchen. At first it was super hard to come back into it, because we had so many memories. But you know what, this is where we lived all summer and we loved it, so now I'm doing it for her."
Despite the stress that comes with opening a new restaurant during a pandemic, Alfredo, his family and staff members try to have fun while working, and that shows up in how much care they take with food. An order for 60 enchiladas came in on Wednesday for a Thursday morning pickup, and Alfredo made jokes and laughed as he carefully folded each one before topping them with cheese and sauce and putting them in the oven. He even helped the customer take the food out to his car.
"Everybody says good things. We haven't had one bad customer comment yet," he said. "Which is gonna happen no matter what. It's part of the life of a restaurant owner. You cannot make everyone happy, but that's part of the job."
He works the new location during the daytime and helps out at the downtown location at night.
There are big plans for the new location, too. Maria Hernandez, Alfredo's wife, said in a couple years they hope to have an outdoor deck on the sunny south side of the restaurant, with perhaps big garage doors that open up to the dining room.
Isabel Hernandez said in a few weeks, they'll have a beer and wine license as long as the paperwork goes through.
The original plan was for the new location to sell mostly tacos, but customers have wanted some of the usual items, she said. So, the menu is still a work in progress. They offer everything from huevos rancheros to smothered burritos to desserts and fajitas.
"I'd say the No. 7, which is the carne asada burrito, is our most popular item," Isabel said.
Customer Holly Rankin said she was born and raised in Missoula and has visited the downtown location often.
"I've been going there since they opened," she said. "I've probably been there hundreds of times. I probably go there 10 times a year."
She likes the tostadas and enchiladas, but everything's good, she said.
"It's a family owned restaurant, and they have wonderful food," she said. "Downtown's so hard to park and if you're not dressed up you feel kind of out of place. So it's kind of nice to have this place."
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for now, although they may stay open later in the summer.