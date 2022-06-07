New emergency mental health crisis center planned for Missoula

A group of government agencies and nonprofit mental health partners in Missoula are working to open what will be only the second dedicated short-term emergency mental health facility in Montana.

The Western Montana Mental Health Center plans to overhaul what used to be the River House day treatment center into an ambulatory crisis receiving center. It should be open by early next year.

"The day treatment service that was previously operated out of River House was actually suspended as a response to COVID," explained Levi Anderson, the center's CEO. "We've taken the last year, working with stakeholders on how to best meet the needs of the community, to identify what is the biggest gap of mental health care in Missoula."

Anderson said the result is the plans for the new facility. They're already fairly far along on remodeling the River House space. The new center will follow the "crisis now" standard of care, which has been identified as a national best practice by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. He said Missoula has all the components in place for that standard, with the exception of an ambulatory crisis receiving center.

"It's a system and service designed to be a single point of access for individuals experiencing a mental health emergency," he said. "That means law enforcement can drop people off, emergency services can bring people in, or people can present and meet on site."

The facility will be open 24/7 and will have at least three full-time staff members on at all hours. There may be nurses, mental health therapists and peer support specialists on site at any given time.

"It's really designed to provide a safe space for individuals so they can be assessed and triaged for various levels of care," Anderson said. "The goal is really to assess individual needs for those who present there to ensure they're safe and find out what care they could benefit from most."

Anderson said they're working with St. Patrick Hospital, Community Medical Center, Missoula Mayor John Engen, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and Partnership Health Center on the project.

Called the Strategic Alliance for Improved Behavioral Health, the group has also gotten input from local law enforcement and emergency services.

The facility will be at the center's headquarters near the intersection of Wyoming and Russell Street.

"I think it's a huge need," Anderson said. "The numbers that we're able to track demonstrate that. The Missoula Mobile Support Team's level of interaction certainly also substantiates the need for this type of service."

He said the idea is for most people to spend about 7-10 hours in the facility, but it will always be on a case-by-case basis. The target capacity is 16 patients at any given time.

Right now, most people experiencing a mental health crisis end up in the emergency department or interact with police. The center also operates the Dakota Place Crisis Facility, but that's a longer-term inpatient center for people who have higher-acuity needs.

"The vast majority of people dealing with a mental health emergency need a safe and quiet place to de-escalate," Anderson said. "Many of those individuals can be safely returned to their homes or other residences after a fairly short period of time."

The only other ambulatory crisis receiving center in Montana is in Billings, he noted.

"There's not a lot of funding made available for these types of services," Anderson noted. "We have a collaborative group, a really strong group of folks working toward this common solution."

Anderson noted that the federal 988 program, an alternative to 911 for mental health issues, will go live across the country and in Missoula on July 16. That will help people who have mental health issues avoid diverting law enforcement from other calls.

Not everyone is happy about River House closing. David Cockrell of Missoula said he got sorely needed substance abuse treatment at the facility and said it's tragic to see it shut down.

"This is a huge loss for the mentally ill in this community," he said. "And now, a lot of people who have psychiatric illnesses will be isolated and may be left to deteriorate."

However, Anderson said there are still day treatment facilities and options in Missoula. The change is needed to fill in the last remaining gap for people in need, he explained.

"There are many other locations that provide similar (day treatment) services," he said. "But with this new facility, we will be the first community in the state of Montana that has the full continuum of service within the mental health crisis space."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.