New endowment honors first Salish Kootenai College employee Penny Kipp

Honoring Penny Kipp, the first official employee at Salish Kootenai College and an education leader in the Flathead community, a new endowment has been established to reduce barriers faced by Native students at the school.
The Penny Kipp Endowment, set up by the Salish Kootenai College Foundation, will help Native students with education needs beyond tuition, according to a press release. The scholarship endowment is a partnership with Headwaters Foundation, a Missoula nonprofit for which Kipp served as a board member from 2018 until her passing in April.
“My mom believed in everyone being able to have the opportunity and access to education … ” said Tara Matt, Kipp's daughter, in the press release. “She loved being able to help anyone who needed it, from filling out high school education paperwork to completing the FAFSA, to filling out TRiO paperwork to receive access to assistance.”
Bob Phillips, board chair for the Headwaters Foundation, called Kipp a mentor within the community.
“The work that Penny did at SKC aligns with Headwaters goals to support American Indian wellbeing,” he said in the release. “Education is a gateway to health and many other opportunities. Penny worked diligently to support students in their efforts to be successful and healthy while at school … This endowment allows the unique work that Penny did … to persevere.”
The Headwaters Foundation's total investment is $37,500, with $7,500 available for immediate use for scholarships.
The initial investment by Headwaters Foundation will solidify immediate opportunities for SKC students and the hope is that others will join in growing the fund’s long-term viability, said Nick Roberts, Salish Kootenai College Foundation executive director.
“As a connector of philanthropic partnerships that serve the Salish Kootenai College community, (the foundation) is honored to celebrate Penny Kipp and the Headwaters Foundation through this unique collaboration.”
To learn more about these and other Salish Kootenai College Foundation information, please visit vision.skc.edu.