New endowment honors first Salish Kootenai College employee Penny Kipp

Honoring Penny Kipp, the first official employee at Salish Kootenai College and an education leader in the Flathead community, a new endowment has been established to reduce barriers faced by Native students at the school.

The Penny Kipp Endowment, set up by the Salish Kootenai College Foundation, will help Native students with education needs beyond tuition, according to a press release. The scholarship endowment is a partnership with Headwaters Foundation, a Missoula nonprofit for which Kipp served as a board member from 2018 until her passing in April.

“My mom believed in everyone being able to have the opportunity and access to education … ” said Tara Matt, Kipp's daughter, in the press release. “She loved being able to help anyone who needed it, from filling out high school education paperwork to completing the FAFSA, to filling out TRiO paperwork to receive access to assistance.”

Bob Phillips, board chair for the Headwaters Foundation, called Kipp a mentor within the community.

