Greetings, readers, and welcome to your new Missoulian.

As your news consumption habits change, we’re always looking for ways to improve our products and provide the most engaging local news report. You’ve told us you value the type of deeply reported local news that you can only find in the Missoulian, and your continued support allows us to give you the most comprehensive coverage of local news, sports, business and features.

While we’re using your reading interests to inform changes to our products, we’ve also had to pay close attention to outside forces that affect our industry. Those forces include shifts in advertising trends, newsprint costs and the job market.

But even as we adjust to changing news habits and industry challenges, one thing hasn't changed: Our commitment to local journalism. We will continue providing rich storytelling and vivid photography. We will maintain focus on watchdog reporting that changes laws and improves lives. We value our relationship with our community.

Starting today, we’re debuting our new print publication that includes some unique upgrades to your newspaper. It brings new sections and features, along with the kind of in-depth journalism that you’ve come to expect from our award-winning staff.

You’ll still get the same 24/7/365 local news coverage produced by local reporters. But starting today, our up-to-the-minute coverage across all of our digital platforms will be reflected in an expanded print edition that’s available three days each week. For you, that means each time you pick up your newspaper, it’ll feel — and read — like a traditional Sunday edition. It will arrive at your home, or be available for purchase at your favorite store, three days each week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

So, what’s new? Let us walk you through our new sections.

A section: The best of local news with a focus on enterprise reporting that goes beyond traditional next-day coverage of events and issues. This first section also presents local business news, opinion, weather, obituaries and a recap of important local news stories from the last couple of days to quickly catch you up on anything you might’ve missed since your last print edition was delivered.

Sports: The best of local and national sports. The change to three print days a week will free up Missoulian sports staff to concentrate more on in-depth feature stories, columns and the biggest games in the area. That's in addition to up-to-the-minute sports coverage appearing every day of the week at Missoulian.com. We know western Montana readers love sports coverage that brings out the heart and emotion of athletes, coaches and fans. The Missoulian will continue to work hard to deliver stories and photography that go beyond statistics and scores for both online and print customers. We’ll also bring back expanded sports event schedules, standings, game recaps and a “Today in Sports History” page that’ll give you plenty of water-cooler conversation items.

360: It’s our new national and international news section. This includes the top stories from around the world, as well as new features such as a photo page of “Today in History,” fact-checking reports on news topics, environment and climate reporting from our staff meteorologists and more.

Lively: The best of lifestyles content like food, health, home, entertainment, what to watch on TV, horoscopes and advice and, of course, your favorite comics and puzzles. On Saturdays, you’ll get our bonus Parade magazine page.

In addition to these print edition upgrades, we’ll continue providing our electronic replica of the print edition, called the E-edition, seven days a week. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the E-Edition will mirror the print newspaper you receive at home or pick up at the store. On digital days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — your E-edition will include the most important news of the day — local, national, international, sports — and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, along with a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.

Through all these changes, we will strive to be the top destination for local news, delivered on our website, through our app, and on our newsletters and social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The redesigned app for smartphones and tablets can help you get the best of Missoula and western Montana news, anywhere, anytime.

Thank you for supporting the Missoulian. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.