Glacier National Park ordered an evacuation of the Fish Creek Campground Sunday and warned people in Apgar to be ready to leave after the Howe Ridge fire grew to more than 7,800 acres.
Fire information officer Jean Tabbert said just after noon that the fire was about half a mile west of Going to the Sun Road and 3.5 miles north of the Fish Creek Campground.
Weather predictions over the next 24 to 36 hours call for increasing winds that could shift directions, heightening the fire's ability to spread quickly.
"This could significantly affect fire behavior on the southern and western flanks of the fire,'' according to the park. "Smoke yesterday over the fire perimeter prohibited air resources from dropping water on the fire.''
Meanwhile, smoke from fires in Northwest Montana, Washington, Idaho and British Columbia prompted a statewide health alert from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Particulates in the smoke made prolonged outdoor activity unhealthy for the elderly, children and people with respiratory and heart conditions in Missoula, Butte, Helena, Billings, the Flathead Valley, Libby, Frenchtown, Seeley Lake, Bozeman, Great Falls, Lewistown, Broadus and Birney.
Smoke also was thick in Glacier, where brothers Craig and Sean Simpson, and their father Henry, were among those evacuated from their campground Sunday morning.
“It’s kind of scary, being woken up and told you have to evacuate,” Craig said. But Sean commended Glacier staff for their handling of the situation. “They got us out with plenty of time to be safe, and we felt taken care of.”
The family members had arrived from New England Saturday. While they’d had to relocate to Apgar Campground and cancel their plans to hike in the North Fork, they still planned to stay for five nights, if they were able.
The Simpsons were among a thin trickle of guests walking and driving through Apgar Village. The haze, and its campfire smell, hung heavy in the air, and only a tiny sliver of Lake McDonald was visible.
Glacier Outfitters remained open for business, albeit with far fewer customers than normal.
“The smoke is what’s affecting us,” explained co-owner Shelby Handlin Hampton, deterring Glacier visitors from the outdoor activities that her shop supports. She predicted that “as soon as this smoke blows to the north, it’s going to be fine.”
In her view, however, the fire will subdue visitation for quite some time. “The smoke is killing business right now, and the fear is killing business for the future,” she said.
The Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Team has crews working around structures in the Fish Creek Campground area and along the Inside North Fork Road to reduce fuels and to set up sprinkler systems, according to the park. Crews also are installing hoses and sprinklers to minimize potential fire spread towards the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Air quality conditions around the state ranged from very unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
When air quality is very unhealthy, the elderly, children and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid outdoor activity. The same groups should avoid prolonged exertion when air quality is unhealthy or is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
For hourly air quality levels, check http://todaysair.mt.gov
