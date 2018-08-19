Glacier National Park ordered an evacuation of the Fish Creek Campground Sunday and warned people in Apgar to be ready to leave after the Howe Ridge fire grew to more than 7,800 acres.
Weather predictions over the next 24 to 36 hours call for increasing winds that could shift directions, heightening the fire's ability to spread quickly.
"This could significantly affect fire behavior on the southern and western flanks of the fire,'' according to news release from the park. "Smoke yesterday over the fire perimeter prohibited air resources from dropping water on the fire.''
The Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Team has crews working around structures in the Fish Creek Campground area and along the Inside North Fork Road to reduce fuels and to set up sprinkler systems, the news release said. Crews also are installing hoses and sprinklers to minimize potential fire spread towards the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The fire had come within a mile of the road Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert Sunday for 56 Montana counties, including all of western Montana and the counties surrounding Helena, Butte and Billings.
Smoke from wildfires in Northwest Montana, Idaho, Washington and British Columbia is increasing particulates in the air, creating conditions that range from very unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
