Nez Perce powder magazine exhibit

The Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History's new Nez Perce (Ne-Me-Poo) National Historic Trail exhibit will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. Jim Zimmerman, president of the Nez Perce Trail Foundation, will portray First Lt. C.E.S. Wood, aide-de-damp to Gen. O.O. Howard in the Nez Perce War of 1877, on the museum lawn at 2975 General Foster Ave. Following the presentation visitors are invited to visit the exhibit in the powder magazine, roughly half a block south of the museum.