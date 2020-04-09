New four-lane Russell Street bridge nearing spring completion

“More information regarding that schedule and the full opening of the bridge will be shared as those timelines are more well defined,” MDT said on its website.

So far, the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t affected the Russell Street project, though “as you know, things are changing every two minutes or so,” Klietz said.

Gov. Steve Bullock judged infrastructure construction projects as essential services. Dick Anderson Construction, the general contractor on Russell Street, has implemented stringent social distancing measures for its workers at its job sites.

In a message on its website, Dick Anderson said it is continuing to use enhanced personal hygiene.

“Everyone (who) can work remotely is still expected to work remotely, (and) we WILL NOT have in-person gatherings on the jobsite that exceed 10 people,” the Anderson measures say. “All meetings will either be canceled or held virtually if at all possible.”

The company also said it’s discontinuing carpooling to try to maintain social distancing when traveling to and from job sites.