New four-lane Russell Street bridge nearing spring completion

The Russell Street bridge in Missoula is still a construction zone.
In the vernacular of the industry, the two-year, $29 million project is in the “punchlist and closeout” phase, with a completion date of spring 2020.
That could be in May, early or late, but it’s “totally weather dependent,” said Katie Klietz, publicist for Big Sky Public Relations and the Montana Department of Highways.
“We need 50 and 60 degrees consistently to finish it up,” Klietz said.
Weekly updates on MDT’s website mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/russell/ haven’t changed in recent weeks. Construction is focused on the western span of the bridge, shared-use path connections and the center median.
Klietz said starting in mid-April there’ll be a traffic shift for a couple of weeks while the substantial center median is installed. Northbound and southbound traffic will share a lane of the “old new bridge,” or what will be the two-lane northbound Russell Street bridge built in 2018 and 2019.
Also, in coming weeks striping crews will be working at the Russell and West Broadway intersection, causing some disruptions to traffic.
“More information regarding that schedule and the full opening of the bridge will be shared as those timelines are more well defined,” MDT said on its website.
So far, the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t affected the Russell Street project, though “as you know, things are changing every two minutes or so,” Klietz said.
Gov. Steve Bullock judged infrastructure construction projects as essential services. Dick Anderson Construction, the general contractor on Russell Street, has implemented stringent social distancing measures for its workers at its job sites.
In a message on its website, Dick Anderson said it is continuing to use enhanced personal hygiene.
“Everyone (who) can work remotely is still expected to work remotely, (and) we WILL NOT have in-person gatherings on the jobsite that exceed 10 people,” the Anderson measures say. “All meetings will either be canceled or held virtually if at all possible.”
The company also said it’s discontinuing carpooling to try to maintain social distancing when traveling to and from job sites.
Meanwhile, in upstream developments, a second round of bidding to build a new Higgins Avenue Bridge will be opened on May 14 for four weeks. Klietz said the goal is to have a contractor selected on June 20 to be in position to start construction on Oct. 5.
The first round last fall didn’t go so well. MDT received just one bid, of $37.7 million, which more than doubled the target cost going in of $16.7 million. The department shelved its plan to begin construction in February 2020 and to be finished by this November.
Two main things worried potential bidders: A too-brief startup time to procure materials and too much risk placed on the contractor. MDT’s new approach will give the successful bidder 3½ months rather than less than two to gear up in these risky supply-chain times. The department also assumes “a little more liability,” Klietz said.
