New free program aims to help beginning farmers and ranchers

It can be extremely difficult to start a career in agriculture unless you have access to generational knowledge, but help is on the way.

A local nonprofit has been awarded a $565,000 federal grant to help build capacity for training beginning farmers and ranchers.

The Missoula Community Food and Agriculture Coalition recently learned they were one of 140 organizations nationwide to get the money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

“Beginning farmers and ranchers face many barriers and challenges in their startup years, such as access to land and appropriate financing,” said Mary Ellis, the beginning farmer and rancher program manager at the coalition. “(Our) program is focused on developing programs and resources designed to help reduce these barriers and make farming more accessible.”

The project has three main goals. The first is to increase the number of successful and sustainable farmers in Montana by providing training, technical assistance and mentorship. Farmers will learn about land access, business plans and production methods.

The second goal is to help farmers with more experience learn about enhancing or supporting new revenue streams.

The third goal is to facilitate farmer-led community support systems and encourage learning, collaboration and peer support.

Ellis said that the Coalition will be able to use the federal money to start a new program called Certified Farm Startup. It’s a certification program for aspiring farmers that uses performance-based teaching methods. All classes will be free and participants will work with farmers who are trained mentors.

Amberleigh Hammond is a Missoula-area beekeeper and farmer who remembers being extremely frustrated when she was trying to buy a piece of land south of town. To be eligible for many government loans, a new farmer has to prove they have experience being employed in agriculture, she noted. So it’s a tough business to get into unless there’s an organization like the Missoula Food and Agriculture Coalition to help. She’s going to take advantage of the mentorship program to see how she can manage and perhaps profit off different portions of her land. Hammond said the Missoula area is full of farmers and aspiring agricultural producers.

“We have so many small farmers, flower farmers and things like that,” she said. “It’s really cool that CFAC brings them all together to try to help new folks learn how to get there.”

Nicole Jarvis is the coordinator for the coalition’s new farmer and rancher program. She was a full-time farmer for 20 years before getting a job with the nonprofit.

“I learned how to do everything we will teach in this program, but I didn’t have it laid out for me like this,” she said. “I learned by making all the mistakes. So my passion for this program comes from wanting to share my 20/20 hindsight to the next generation of farmers so they might have an easier time doing things the right way from the beginning.”

She said Patrick Mangan, who has taught the local “farmer boot camp” series for several years, is also on board to help out.

David Ley, a Missoula-based farmer, said the program provides knowledge and training on land acquisition, business planning, financial management and marketing strategies. He said those are some of the “largest barriers to entry” for newbies.

“Being a farmer means being an entrepreneur, a botanist, an accountant, an ecologist, a salesperson, an operations manager and more, so I'm grateful for all the help I can get,” Ley said.

The Certified Farm Startup training will include on-farm trainings and classroom curriculum and both in-person and online options will be available. Program applications are open now through Feb. 15, 2022. The program runs from March 2022 through October 2022. Interested participants should contact Mary Ellis at mary@missoulacfac.org for more info.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.