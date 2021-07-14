New French restaurant with oyster bar planned in downtown Missoula

McMackin is the baker for Burns St. Bistro and will have breads and other items for the new restaurant.

Both he and Hunter agree that French cooking is something that Missoulians will appreciate.

“I think food trends come and go, but I think French food never goes out of style,” McMackin said. “It’s still one of the most approachable cuisines.”

Hunter said customers can expect a very different style of plate presentation.

“We’re looking at brochettes — skewers of meat — dangling above mashed potatoes on a Sword of Damocles-looking thing,” he said. “We really want to bring something that people are going to look at and get excited about before they even have the first bite rather than just stacking items on top of each other.”

As for prices, Hunter said they want people to feel like they can get a solid meal for $20 and they’re not looking to be too pretentious or uninviting to locals.

“There’ll be plenty of things for everyone,” McMackin explained. “There’ll be burgers for lunch. There’ll be something for Uncle Rick. This isn’t like a challenge. We’re not trying to put up a wall.”