New gallery for local artists opens in old Rattlesnake-area railroad warehouse

A Missoula craftsman is in the process of turning an old railroad warehouse into a furniture-making shop as well as a collective gallery to show off work by other artists in the community.

Tom Diess is currently in the process of purchasing the large building at 500 E. Spruce Street, across from Black Coffee Roasting Company. The space is home to several tenants, including the Hellgate Rollergirls' rollerskating practice facility. He's taken a little bit of space for his furniture business, called Mori Furniture Design. But he's calling the gallery where he shows his work and other art pieces the Spruce Street Studio.

"The space is more than I need, so I have split it in half, making the other side into a gallery to show my pieces as well as the work of others," he explained.

Diess has had a successful custom furniture business in Denver for many years, but his daughters both moved to Missoula. So, after a couple visits, he realized he was falling for the Garden City.

He had a huge space, so he's reached out to local artist Fran McDermott, who turns vintage kimono fabric into her own unique quilt designs. The colorful pieces now hang in Diess' gallery. McDermott said she could never afford her own gallery space by herself.

"I thought it was very kind of him to ask me," McDermott said. "He bought a quilt from me last summer at the Pine Street market (officially called the Missoula People's Market)."

McDermott's colorful fabrics are displayed in the studio along with paintings by another local artist, Andrea Jenko. Diess' daughter also has handmade jewelry for sale under the name MUD Creations.

The goal is to get even more artists to show their work.

"This is the first time I've ever had a shop where I've had a storefront," Diess said. "So that was the idea. Like right now, I'm going to try to get some other folks in here."

He's not trying to start a cooperative, but he knows there are small-time artists out there who can't afford their own storefront.

"This is my place, but I know that situation where you're making cool stuff but your shop is out in the middle of nowhere," he said. "And people don't find you. So I'm going to contact a few of these folks and see if they want to show their stuff here."

Diess has his own line of hexagonal-shaped hardwood drums, with even the acoustic surface made of finished plywood.

"You can't tune them or anything, but accidentally they have a nice tone," explained Diess, who used to play in a band.

He said he's super happy to have the Hellgate Rollergirls next door and has no intention of trying to find a different tenant.

"You know, I'm 59 years old," he said. "I'm not looking to put anybody out of business or grow. This is it. I just want enough work to have something to work on every day."

Diess said his bread and butter has been custom requests for furniture, so he knows the value of a showroom to artists.

"Even if this just brings people in and they're like 'oh you make stuff,' I'll get another gig out of it," he explained.

The Spruce Street Studio will have a First Friday celebration in the early evening of May 6 with live music by Larysa Blavatsky. It's located at 500 E. Spruce Street, Suite A.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.