New head of Poverello Center takes the lead this summer

A pandemic, an affordable housing crisis and economic turmoil have all added to the already long list of challenges at Montana's largest shelter for people experiencing homelessness, the Poverello Center in Missoula. But Jill Bonny is excited and energized to take over as the new executive director of the nonprofit organization starting July 1.

She won't need to move any office equipment, because Bonny's already been at the Pov for seven years. She started working there almost seven years ago as a practicum student with the veteran shelter program. Since then, she's been promoted to veteran services program manager, then to director of veteran services, and most recently to director of programs.

Bonny loves the work because she cares about people and their stories.

"You're just so lucky to get to sit down and have a conversation with an individual about their experiences and their life," she reflected. "So it's just, it's needed work. I've been really passionate about the work and also the staff. The staff here is wonderful. I've never met staff that is so willing to put in a 40-hour week and then keep working and on top of that keep the doors open."