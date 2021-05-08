New head of Poverello Center takes the lead this summer

A pandemic, an affordable housing crisis and economic turmoil have all added to the already long list of challenges at Montana's largest shelter for people experiencing homelessness, the Poverello Center in Missoula. But Jill Bonny is excited and energized to take over as the new executive director of the nonprofit organization starting July 1.
She won't need to move any office equipment, because Bonny's already been at the Pov for seven years. She started working there almost seven years ago as a practicum student with the veteran shelter program. Since then, she's been promoted to veteran services program manager, then to director of veteran services, and most recently to director of programs.
Bonny loves the work because she cares about people and their stories.
"You're just so lucky to get to sit down and have a conversation with an individual about their experiences and their life," she reflected. "So it's just, it's needed work. I've been really passionate about the work and also the staff. The staff here is wonderful. I've never met staff that is so willing to put in a 40-hour week and then keep working and on top of that keep the doors open."
The shortage of affordable housing and lack of available rental units in Missoula is one of the biggest hurdles she faces, Bonny said. The Poverello Center works to transition homeless veterans into permanent housing and there are funds available to do that, she noted, but that system only works if there's actually housing available.
The Pov has also reduced its capacity during the pandemic to maintain social distancing, so there's often long lines and a lottery system for people to spend the night. That means many more people are sleeping unsheltered than normal.
"There are individuals who will get beds and there are people who don't get beds every night," she said.
The Pov is a busy place every day of the year. Besides offering overnight shelter, the facility has a kitchen that cooks hot meals and prepared to-go lunches as well. Bonny will also oversee the Homeless Outreach Team, volunteers, and the medical respite program for people who have been discharged from the hospital and need a place to get better. During the pandemic, they've also had to ramp up their contact tracing and cleaning programs.
"We've had a couple instances where (COVID-19) took out some of our staff but we've been able to stay open," she said.
The shelter is constantly looking for donations of sleeping bags, tents, disposable cell phones and camping supplies, she noted.
Bonny is taking over for longtime executive director Amy Allison Thompson.
“Jill has been through a lot with our organization and has what it takes to be the next executive director," Thompson said. "She is smart, unflappable, and thoughtful. We are lucky to have her."
Bonny also has the backing of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is the chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
“For years, Jill and the Poverello Center have done incredible work helping Montana veterans and their families find safe housing," Tester said in an email to the Missoulian. "She’s been at the forefront of efforts to end veteran homelessness across the state, working hand-in-hand with our organizations, stakeholders, and the Department of Veterans Affairs to fill in the gaps where necessary. I look forward to working with Jill in her new role, where we’ll continue waging this important fight on behalf of our veterans.”
Bonny recently served on an expert panel for Tester and has served on the board of the Montana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. She was also recognized with the award for Masters of Social Worker Agency Field Instructor of the Year from the University of Montana in 2020.
“The Board is thrilled about this decision and think Jill will do an amazing job leading the Poverello Center in its next chapter,” said Poverello Center board president Liz Davies.
Bonny said dealing with the consequences of the pandemic will be the biggest challenge the organization faces.
"So as we work through that, I, as executive director, just want to really concentrate on being able to provide as much shelter and food to as many of our vulnerable neighbors without housing as possible."