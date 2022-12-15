New hotel opens in downtown Missoula, Black Coffee to open second location

As recently as 2017, the prime downtown Missoula intersection of Main and Pattee was home to vacant, forlorn buildings on three corners and a nearly-windowless, Soviet architecture-inspired telecommunications data center building on the fourth corner.

Change happened slowly, with Conflux brewery and restaurant replacing a closed bird feed shop in 2018. That was followed by the AC Marriott Hotel that replaced a long-shuttered tire shop in 2021. And now, after a half-decade of construction, three of the corners have been revitalized with only the mostly windowless CenturyLink building remaining resistant to public visitation.

The most recent addition is The Wren, a new 73-room hotel that has replaced the long-vacant Days Inn at 201 E. Main Street.

“We are incredibly excited to finally welcome residents and travelers alike to The Wren,” said general manager Ryan Gray. “The hotel’s design is an embodiment of the welcoming and hospitable spirit of Missoula residents, and we are committed to showcasing the craftsmanship and natural beauty of the area to connect with the community in a distinctly local way.”

Instead of bulldozing the 1960’s-era motor inn that was on the site, the Montana-based ownership group, Nest Partners, decided to repurpose the bones of the building and add a fourth story to three of the sides.

The old swimming pool and asphalt parking lot on the street-level have been replaced with an indoor “map room” lobby area and an open-air courtyard surrounded by guest rooms.

The map room also features revolving exhibits from the Missoula Art Museum and items from the U.S. Forest Service, the Smokejumper Visitor Center and a local surf shop.

Rooms feature artwork from local artists like Josh Quick, who designed a simplified trail guide for some easy local hikes on the wall of one room.

Gray said staff members are trained to give advice on activities in and around Missoula. The hotel decided not to have its own bar or restaurant because there’s so many within walking distance.

“The Wren will act as a home base for our guests after a day of exploring the best nature, adventures and food and drink Missoula has to offer,” he said.

The Wren does feature two new ground-level retail spots that already have tenants. The first to open is Revolvr Menswear, a Montana-based fashion retail store. It had its grand opening this weekend.

In January, a second location for Black Coffee Roasters will open, and it will serve up locally-roasted coffee with a light food menu.

Rooms start at $139 a night, and Gray said they’ve already been busy with reservations.

The Wren is the third property owned and designed by the Bozeman-based owners. They opened The Lark in Bozeman in 2015 and The Finch in Walla Walla, Washington in 2019.

“Their passion is to resurrect old unused buildings and breathe new life into downtown spaces,” Gray explained. The group is working on another project in Boise, Idaho.

The project was originally expected to be complete in June of 2021, but supply-chain issues and other delays prolonged construction. Gray said all the neighboring businesses have been extremely helpful.

“We really appreciate everyone’s patience,” he said.

In 2019, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved $587,212 in Tax Increment Financing to pay for improvements to the public right-of-way at the site, including new sidewalks, street trees, lighting, buried utility lines and alley reconstruction. The money will be paid back by the increase in property taxes the project will generate, which is expected to be in the $150,000-per-year range compared to an annual assessment of $44,000 on the old Days Inn.

“The Wren project is an elegant example of how we can adaptively reuse an existing building that is a detriment to its surroundings, and transform it to a building that is inviting to the public, urban in its design and enhances activity in that block,” said Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, when money was approved.