New Ken Burns film on buffalo includes Indigenous voices from Montana

“The American Buffalo,” a new Ken Burns documentary that features Indigenous people from Montana, will air on Oct. 16 and 17 on PBS.

The two-part, four-hour documentary explores the buffalo’s central role in ecosystems and in the life and culture of many Native American tribes. The series also covers the history of overhunting buffalo and the species' near-demise before highlighting tribes’ current efforts to restore buffalo in their communities.

Native Americans used bison for food, shelter, clothing and ceremony, but in the 19th century settlers killed millions of bison, in part to devastate the Native communities that relied on them. Ungulate diseases spread by domestic cattle are suspected for killing herds the hunters didn't reach.

The series has been in production for four years, and filmmaker Ken Burns called it “a quintessentially American story.”

“The story of the American buffalo is also the story of Native nations who lived with and relied on the buffalo to survive, developing a sacred relationship that evolved over more than 10,000 years but which was almost completely severed in fewer than 100,” Burns said in a statement.

The series explores how buffalo and Indigenous people evolved together, and it features Indigenous people from tribes in Montana, including George Horse Capture Jr. (Aaniiih), Rosalyn LaPier (Blackfeet and Métis), Marcia Pablo (Salish) and Germaine White (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes), among others.

LaPier, a historian and ethnobotanist, said the documentary crew filmed in central Montana on the American Prairie buffalo reserve and in Yellowstone National Park. She said it features big, sweeping shots of the Montana landscape and weaves together voices from ecologists, historians and Indigenous people to produce a comprehensive story.

“It’s going to be a fascinating new narrative about bison,” LaPier said of the documentary. “And I think that is because of the inclusion of a lot of different voices.”

LaPier said she hopes viewers will gain a sense of the long relationship Indigenous people have had with bison.

“What people often think about when they think about bison is that very short time period where there was interaction between settlers and the demise of bison,” she said. “Or they think about different stories of bison being restored to land. But I think what people often miss is that for thousands and thousands of years, Indigenous people and bison co-evolved together.”

LaPier said that some bison behavior today is based on that co-evolution and some Indigenous people define their worldview and religious beliefs in terms of relationships with bison.

“So one thing several of us Indigenous people mentioned is that when there are restoration projects, people need to think about not just restoring the landscape … but that there really was this relationship between bison, humans and the natural world, so it's not just about restoring the natural world but about restoring that greater connection,” she said.

“The American Buffalo” broadcast will be accompanied by educational materials for middle and high school students, featuring research and perspectives. The materials will be available at the Ken Burns in the Classroom website at pbslearningmedia.org.