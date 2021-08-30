New kids on the block: MCPS kicks off 2021-2022 school year

“I love the energy that the kids bring and the excitement of learning and seeing their faces when something is exciting to them,” St. Clair said.

The day was an overwhelming success according to both St. Clair and Wright. The first day of school for kindergartners can often carry a lot of nerves especially for the parents.

Sari and Ryan Mrkich stood outside of the front doors wearing masks and holding bike helmets, waiting to pick up their daughter Lola who is starting at Rattlesnake Elementary this year.

“I was probably more nervous than she was today, but it felt really good. Rattlesnake did an amazing job with it.” Sari said.

Lola woke up around 7 a.m. and immediately exclaimed “It’s school day!”

Kindergartners ruled the roost at Rattlesnake Elementary on Monday morning but parents were able to accompany their students to their classrooms, get them settled in and say their goodbyes.

“There were a few tears when they first came in and those were over within five minutes,” St. Clair said.

“They just came in and modeled confidence,” Wright added about parents dropping off their students. “They were a great support for the kids this morning.”