New kids on the block: MCPS kicks off 2021-2022 school year

Parents began gathering outside of Rattlesnake Elementary School about 15 minutes before their kindergarten students were dismissed from their first day of school on Monday.
Students emerged from a side entrance of the building and walked across the playground’s blacktop sporting paper crowns they personalized in their new classrooms. Their parents whipped out their phones to document the conclusion of their monumental day.
Kindergartners, sixth grade students and freshmen across the Missoula County Public Schools returned to class on Monday morning to kick off the new school year, giving them an opportunity to explore their new domains without the stress of older students, who start Tuesday.
This is the second first-day-of-school in a row that students and staff have had to navigate challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Although COVID-19 mitigation strategies like masking are in play for the beginning of the year, students and staff are returning to full-time, in-person learning for the first time since March 2020.
“Most of us are just so happy that we’re going to five-days a week for the full day,” said Rattlesnake Elementary principal Pam Wright.
That sentiment is especially true for Alicia St. Clair, who is embarking on her first year teaching kindergarten at Rattlesnake Elementary. Last year, she worked at a school in California that remained fully remote for the entire year.
“I love the energy that the kids bring and the excitement of learning and seeing their faces when something is exciting to them,” St. Clair said.
The day was an overwhelming success according to both St. Clair and Wright. The first day of school for kindergartners can often carry a lot of nerves especially for the parents.
Sari and Ryan Mrkich stood outside of the front doors wearing masks and holding bike helmets, waiting to pick up their daughter Lola who is starting at Rattlesnake Elementary this year.
“I was probably more nervous than she was today, but it felt really good. Rattlesnake did an amazing job with it.” Sari said.
Lola woke up around 7 a.m. and immediately exclaimed “It’s school day!”
Kindergartners ruled the roost at Rattlesnake Elementary on Monday morning but parents were able to accompany their students to their classrooms, get them settled in and say their goodbyes.
“There were a few tears when they first came in and those were over within five minutes,” St. Clair said.
“They just came in and modeled confidence,” Wright added about parents dropping off their students. “They were a great support for the kids this morning.”
From there, students toured the school, modeled what breakfast and lunch will look like this year and got to squeeze in an outdoor recess.
For Lola, the highlights of her day were exploring her school’s gym and library, as well as making lots of new friends.
“She was beyond ready to spend some days with other kids,” Sari said.
This is Lola’s first year in a school setting — her parents opted against sending her to pre-K last year due to their concerns about the pandemic. Sari's still a bit anxious for the upcoming year, but feels comfortable with the precautions the district is taking.
MCPS will practice a layered approach to COVID-19 mitigation, which includes universal masking for the first six weeks of school, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Teachers are encouraged to increase ventilation into their rooms by opening doors and windows as weather allows.
“I feel pretty comfortable with what we’re doing so far,” superintendent Rob Watson said. “We have some experience from last year in how to perform those strategies.”
The delta variant poses a new challenge though that the district did not have to navigate last year, but Watson said the district and county health department are cooperating to perform contact tracing and watch school-specific data trends regarding exposures and quarantines.
The district will be updating its COVID-19 data in a spreadsheet on a daily basis starting this Wednesday, Watson said. No information was available regarding how many students and staff were COVID-19 positive or quarantined due to exposure as of Monday, according to Vinny Giammona, the district’s COVID-19 response coordinator.
As a building administrator, Wright also said she feels comfortable with the district’s plan, especially given her school’s success with mitigating spread last year. She said there were no known transmissions that occurred after an exposure at Rattlesnake Elementary last year.
Masking wasn’t a challenge for students at her school either last year, Wright said, and it didn’t appear to be an issue for the newest batch of kindergartners on Monday.
“They did really, really good. They would remind each other to put their masks back on before they came in from recess,” St. Clair said.
When the rest of the school fills in with students on Tuesday there will be some who haven’t been in a physical classroom since March 2020. About 95% of Rattlesnake Elementary School’s remote learners from last year will return for in-person instruction this year, according to Wright.
In an effort to anticipate challenges associated with the prolonged absence from the classroom, district staff participated in a workshop before the start of the year that focused on using arts integration to help support social-emotional learning in children.
“We’ve beefed up support and the plan is just to make sure that we’re connecting with students and building strong communities,” Wright said. “We’re ready for whatever needs arise.”