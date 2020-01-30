If you’re coming to this story online today, take another look at everything around it.
Our updated website, designed to make it easier for you to read and interact with Missoulian.com, launches today.
Most important, local news — the Missoulian’s main mission — appears more prominently than before, and with more stories than we previously were able to display. And you’ll get those stories faster, as the new site loads more quickly, and is optimized for phones and mobile devices. Those changes come specifically in response to reader feedback.
Other news sites at Lee Enterprises’ Montana properties also are being updated this week. Check out the Ravalli Republic, Independent Record, Montana Standard and Billings Gazette.
We hope you like this new look as much as we do, and that you'll come to our site more often and stay longer. In addition to our constantly updated news, it offers myriad newsletters on various subjects, everything from Griz news to dining and drinking options around town
Questions? Comments? Please contact me at gwen.florio@missoulian.com, or 523-5260.
And, as always, thanks for supporting local news.