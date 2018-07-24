Barbara Frank will be the new principal at Lowell Elementary School for the 2018-19 school year, Missoula County Public Schools announced.
Frank comes from Billings, where she held elementary leadership positions. She also has experience in special education and reading instruction.
MCPS also announced that Cameron Johnson will be the new assistant principal and athletic director of Big Sky High School. Since 2011, he has served as a social studies teacher and in 2014 he took on a teacher leadership position as the school’s International Baccalaureate Coordinator.
“I am excited to welcome Mrs. Frank to Missoula and feel confident she will lead positive academic success for our Lowell students,'' Superintendent Mark Thane said. "I am also happy to see Mr. Johnson, one of our teacher leaders, continue to support the vision and the ambitions of our district in his new role at Big Sky.''